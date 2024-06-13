Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, and inRchild
Santa Clarita, CA, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 14, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles by three of its recording artists. One new single is by Billy Ray Charles. Another new single is by Anna Hamilton. A Third new single is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "Let's Go Back In The Day." It is a celebration of the earlier days of Soul music. It is a cross between Retro Soul and Neo Soul that features syncopated rhythms, old-school instrumentation, and modern vocalizations. This mixing of genres is quite experimental. Lyrically it talks about some of the greatest Soul Singers and groups of all time in a way that pays homage to them.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “The Great Fish Flood of ’99.” It is an Acoustic, Indie, Singer-Songwriter Folk song. It features lively instrumentation provided by the strumming of an acoustic guitar and a voice that belts out a funny, quirky ballad about a great fish flood. It is all at once retro folk bordering on early Country music and lyrics that are novelty song oriented. The overall mood it attempts to create is one of fun that is enjoyable to listen to.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Living For Payday.” It is a simple, Singer-Songwriter, Tin Pan Alley, Blue Eyed Soul type of song. It features two young people singing a song about the struggle to make ends meet. The only instrument is a piano. There are two different voices that accompany the piano. It's a rollicking, rhythmic, Tour De Camp that is meant to be fun to listen to and reminisce over.
“Our releases this week all have a fun, reminiscence theme to them,”
said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether it’s the nostalgic homage of Billy Ray’s song, the quirky Folk song by Anna Hamilton or the simple, Tin Pan Alley feel of the tune by inRchild, fun is woven within each release. It is our way of celebrating the fact that all over the world, schools are letting out for Summer break,” he continued.
All Three Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
