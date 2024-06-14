Dr. Rozita Akhbari to Join Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad
Greensboro, NC, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad announces the expansion of their practice with the addition of Dr. Rozita Akhbari. Dr. Akhbari attended Iran University of Medical Science and completed her residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Akhbari is married with two daughters. When not practicing medicine, she enjoys hiking, biking, traveling, cooking and trying new cuisines.
When asked her thoughts on joining the practice, Dr. Akbari said, “When we moved to Greensboro, I was looking for a medical home for my own kids and after thorough research I chose Carolina Pediatrics Of The Triad. I have been very impressed by the excellence, consistency, compassion, and convenience in care we always receive and when the chance became available, I was so thrilled to be part of this amazing team.”
Interested parents and caregivers should call (336) 574-4280 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rozita Akhbari.
Carolina Pediatrics of the Triad has provided compassionate, convenient healthcare for children in the Greensboro community, serving generations of families for more than 90 years. All of their physicians are board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, and are active fellows in the American Academy of Pediatrics.
