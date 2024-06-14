Charleston’s First Distillery is Celebrating Its 11th Birthday with a 7-Year Bourbon Release Party
Striped Pig Distillery is celebrating its 11 year anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 15, featuring a limited release bourbon, specialty bourbon cocktails, Ghost Monkey beer, live music and food.
Charleston, SC, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning, woman-owned Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition, will be celebrating its 11 year anniversary with a Bourbon Bash on Saturday, June 15, from 12pm to 6pm, featuring the limited edition release of a 7-Year-Old Cask Strength Bourbon. Following last year’s successful 10 Year event, which was a finalist for Best Party of The Year, Striped Pig will mark the special day with another epic Party at the Pig where guests can enjoy specialty bourbon cocktails, beer from Ghost Monkey Brewery, food from FedUp food truck, games and live music from TNT Duo. General Admission is free with advance sign up, or $10 at the door. VIP tickets include 10% off drinks and bottle purchases, and a bottle of the 7-Year Bourbon, with the option to partake in a commemorative bottling experience. General Admission attendees are encouraged to rideshare as parking is limited. In conjunction with Striped Pig’s Sip & Share platform, $2 for every bottle sold at the event will benefit the non-profit MiniSkirt. More details and tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthday-bourbon-bash-tickets-880325887427
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405.
About the 7-Year-Old Cask Strength Bourbon
“Enjoy the full-bodied complexity and robust character of our exceptional 7-Year-Old Cask Strength Bourbon. Crafted with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley, this bourbon features a higher rye content, infusing both the nose and palate with warming spice notes. The aroma reveals hints of cinnamon, cherry, and leather for an inviting sensory experience. On the palate, discover layers of cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel, culminating in a rich, thick, and lingering finish.”
Striped Pig’s Party at the Pig will feature:
Live Music: TNT Duo
FedUp Food Truck (@FedUpTruckLLC)
Limited edition beer from Ghost Monkey Brewery
Striped Pig specialty bourbon cocktails
Games and more
About Striped Pig Distillery
Striped Pig helped revive the distillery scene in Charleston when it opened its doors in North Charleston in 2013, becoming the holy city’s first distillery since Prohibition. Its origin story is one of "great curiosity" and a nod to some tongue-in-cheek US history, brought to life by their beloved Striped Pig mascot Jackson, who some may remember made appearances at the Distillery and even downtown. Since those early days, the Pig has continued its support of the community, expanded its lineup, received numerous accolades and awards, and has kept driving the distillery scene in Charleston and the wider industry forward with firsts, like its Bottled in Bond Bourbon release and launching the first bourbon on the blockchain.
Striped Pig is the only WBENC certified soon to be Distillery-Brewery in the area, and is dedicated to fostering community growth through initiatives like its Sip & Share platform, helping change the meaning of drinking responsibly, delivering socially responsible beverages, while simultaneously impacting the economic empowerment of communities, and non-profits like MiniSkirt, which mentors young women aged 14-24 to grow their financial literacy, entrepreneurship, business and life skills. CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti was recently honored in Forbes 50 over 50 and is author of Amazon #1 best seller Alphabet Soup: The ABCs of NFTs and Other Blockchain Acronyms.
About MiniSkirt
MiniSkirt is the 501(c)3 expansion of Charleston's first women's magazine, Skirt. MiniSkirt's mission is to empower young women aged 14-24 to achieve personal and professional success through a targeted mentoring program, with a focus on building financial literacy, fostering entrepreneurship, business and communication skills, and promoting holistic health—mentally, physically, and emotionally. As a community, we help young women unlock their potential and become confident, capable leaders.
Contact: Trina@theminiskirt.org
https://www.skirt.com/miniskirt/
Event info: https://stripedpigdistillery.com/party-at-the-pig-2024/
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthday-bourbon-bash-tickets-880325887427
For more information about the distillery, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
Contact
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
Categories