The 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit Presented by USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Supply Chain 2030:
Exploring the AI-Driven, Resilient, Agile, and Sustainable Frontier
August 15 & 16, 2024 | Marriott Long Beach Downtown
The 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit provides an exceptional platform for professionals and students aiming to stay at the forefront of the industry. Attended by executives from Top Fortune 500 companies each year, this premier event provides attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable insights, discover innovative solutions, and implement actionable strategies that drive organization's success.
Attendees at the 12th GSC Summit will gain valuable insights into best practices and collaborate with leading industry experts, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the supply chain industry. The 12th GSC Summit will also provide numerous networking opportunities, enabling professionals to deepen their understanding of industry trends and expand their professional networks.
The 12th GSC Summit is proudly sponsored by:
. Port of Los Angeles
. Port of Long Beach
. Bank of America
. Freight Right
. A.P. Moller - Maersk
. Global Industrial
. Esri
. RPM
. Hyundai GLOVIS
. Rohlig Logistics
. Advatix
. ASQ Lean Enterprise Division
. Xponential
. Pluto7
. JM Packaging
. U.S. India Importers' Council (USIIC)
Take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to elevate your career and bring fresh, innovative perspectives to your organization. Join them at the Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit and be part of the transformation.
For further details and to register, visit: https://globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com/
(Use promo code GSC30 for a special rate).
Marvi-Anne Epstein
626-429-3263
uscsupplychain.com
