Earthly Jewels Designs Custom Lab Grown Engagement Rings
Earthly Jewels is thrilled to announce that their expert jewelers now design custom lab grown engagement rings tailored to each customer's unique specifications. With a vast selection of high-quality lab grown diamonds in various cuts, including round, marquise, heart, and more, customers can create one-of-a-kind custom lab grown diamond rings. Earthly Jewels also offers an extensive range of pre-designed lab grown engagement rings for those preferring ready-made options.
Mumbai, India, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Earthly Jewels is excited to announce that their expert jewelers can design custom lab grown engagement rings tailored to each customer's unique specifications.
Customers can choose from a variety of diamond cuts and create one-of-a-kind custom lab grown engagement rings perfect for their special moment. Earthly Jewels offers a vast selection of high-quality lab grown diamonds, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect gem to complement their custom lab grown diamond rings.
Available diamond cuts include round, marquise, heart, oval, princess, emerald, pear, cushion, and more. Customers can also incorporate various other gems into their ring design to create a truly personalized piece that will impress their significant other.
For those who prefer a ready-made option, Earthly Jewels carries an extensive selection of pre-designed lab grown engagement rings. Their knowledgeable staff is available to answer questions and recommend options that meet each customer’s requirements and budget. Earthly Jewels understands that proposing is a significant life event and is committed to providing the best lab grown engagement ring for each individual.
Anyone interested in designing a custom lab grown engagement ring can find out more by visiting the Earthly Jewels website or by contacting them at +91 93212 94329.
About Earthly Jewels:
Earthly Jewels is a premier fine jewelry online store offering a wide selection of high-quality jewelry, including lab grown diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. They carry pieces from top designers worldwide, ensuring that customers can find jewelry that meets their needs. Their experienced jewelers also specialize in designing custom jewelry based on each customer’s unique specifications.
Established in 2023, Earthly Jewels is a trusted online shopping destination for jewelry, wedding bands, and lab grown diamond items. They are an authorized jewelry dealer, providing the highest quality items across India.
Contact
Ankita Ahir
+91 93212 94329
https://earthlyjewels.co
