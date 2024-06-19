Jack White’s Newly Released "Along Life’s Way: Volume 2" is a Heartfelt Collection of Inspirational Stories
“Along Life’s Way: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack White is a touching anthology of stories drawn from the author’s own life experiences, offering readers wisdom, inspiration, and hope.
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Along Life’s Way: Volume 2”: a poignant compilation of personal narratives that resonate with readers on their own life journeys. “Along Life’s Way: Volume 2” is the creation of published author, Jack White, a loving husband and father who retired from the Army as a sergeant after twenty years of service. He formerly worked for the Secretary of State for Illinois.
White shares, “During my life’s journey, these various stories were told to me, and the Lord had me use them in my books—all four volumes of them. It is my hope and prayer that these stories will help others to see that He will help them too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack White’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own experiences and find solace, encouragement, and guidance through the uplifting stories within its pages.
Consumers can purchase “Along Life’s Way: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Along Life’s Way: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
