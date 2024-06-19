Elaine Stockton’s Newly Released "Jenna Comes Home" is a Heartwarming Journey of Friendship and Adventure
“Jenna Comes Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Stockton is an enchanting tale that follows the extraordinary bond between Jenna, a special dog with surprising abilities, and her loving owner, Bonnie. Through a series of heartwarming adventures, Jenna and Bonnie navigate life's challenges while using Jenna's unique talents to help others and make the world a better place.
Grovetown, GA, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jenna Comes Home”: a delightful series chronicling the adventures of Jenna, a remarkable dog, and her devoted owner, Bonnie. “Jenna Comes Home” is the creation of published author, Elaine Stockton, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Missouri State University with a teaching degree in learning disabilities. Now that she is retired, Elaine has her own private school, called Soaring Higher, where she continues to work with children.
Stockton shares, “Jenna Comes Home is a book about a very special, unique dog who can only go to a very special person.
“In book 1, you will discover how Jenna finds her forever home with Bonnie. Jenna’s mother was very selective in choosing Bonnie for her special puppy. As Jenna grows, she and Bonnie become the best of friends. As with all friendships, Jenna and Bonnie bring out the best in each other. It just so happens that Jenna has a lot of surprising abilities to share with the world.
“In book 2, Jenna reveals her first ability as she helps Bonnie adjust to her best friend moving to Japan. The biggest problem is Jenna and Bonnie must keep these abilities a secret or risk Jenna losing them. As these two continue to grow and develop, they also learn how to use Jenna’s amazing talents to help others.
“In book 3, they encounter a bully as they experience the wonder of hiking in a forest. They make many new friends as they discover another ability that Jenna possesses. They develop strength and knowledge as they go from adventure to adventure.
“Both Jenna and Bonnie believe that God gave them the responsibility to take care of everything he has made, and they set out for many adventures to see what they can see and fix problems, along the way. They help people, nature, and animals whenever they can. Come along and join in each adventure they encounter and give a helping hand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Stockton’s new book is a testament to the power of friendship, kindness, and the extraordinary ways in which animals can touch our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Jenna Comes Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jenna Comes Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
