Dr. Zena Hamdan’s New Book, “Our Inner Biases: Awareness Alone Is Not Enough,” Explores the Steps Required to Help Control One’s Biased Perceptions of the World
Dearborn, MI, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Zena Hamdan, a public health educator and scholar, has completed her most recent book, “Our Inner Biases: Awareness Alone Is Not Enough”: a thought-provoking guide to help readers reflect upon and identify their subconscious biases in order to work through and overcome them and dispel the harmful effects that can have over an individual.
“Have you ever heard about the power of thinking without thinking?” writes Dr. Hamdan. “We all hold inner biases toward many different aspects of life! And these biases have a negative impact on our social, family, study, and work environments. These biases are harmful because they influence the way we perceive things, make decisions, and interact with others.
“Learning to identify and overcome these biases is a very crucial step toward living a better life the way you like and not how others want you to!”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Zena Hamdan’s book, much like the author’s practice, draws upon her diverse background and expertise to present a well-thought-out approach that can help people understand their challenges and needs to ultimately live a healthy, fulfilling, and rewarding lifestyle. Based upon years of research and professional and personal experience, Dr. Hamdan shares her work in the hope of guiding readers towards a life in which they can control their inner biases and live a truly freeing existence.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Our Inner Biases: Awareness Alone Is Not Enough” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
