Olivia Simone X Brittany Marie’s Newly Released “THE CROWNED LIFE COMPANY PRESENTS: The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next?” is an Empowering Guide
“THE CROWNED LIFE COMPANY PRESENTS: The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Olivia Simone X Brittany Marie is a compelling exploration of purpose, self-discovery, and spiritual growth. Through insightful reflections and practical advice, the book empowers women to embrace their identity and live intentionally in alignment with their divine calling.
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE CROWNED LIFE COMPANY PRESENTS: The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next?” an empowering guide to discovering and fulfilling your purpose, is the creation of published authors, Olivia Simone X Brittany Marie.
Olivia Simone X Brittany Marie shares, “The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next? Catchy, right? We were all created with a greater purpose. Do you know what that purpose is? Each day we wake up, the opportunity is given to strive toward your purpose and to fulfill it. Is something blocking you from that purpose, or are you blocking yourself? The Crowned Life Company is devoted to studying the Word of God and understanding the purpose that God has bestowed on our life. Within this book, our goal is to help each woman connect the pieces of their life—personal and spiritual. Itis important that we understand what could jeopardize the process of completing our purpose. Self-control is the key in becoming a virtuous, elegant woman of God. This book is dedicated to the old me, in remembrance of what it took to become the woman I am today! Join us in recognizing what it takes to embrace the beautiful creation you are. Whatever it takes, make sure you are all in! You owe it to yourself! Take control of who you are and know whose you are. Girl, figure out, what’s next?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olivia Simone X Brittany Marie’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to live a life of purpose, passion, and spiritual fulfillment. It is a reminder that each woman is a beloved creation with a unique role to play in God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “THE CROWNED LIFE COMPANY PRESENTS: The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE CROWNED LIFE COMPANY PRESENTS: The Woman’s Playbook: Girl, What’s Next?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
