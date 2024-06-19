Aileen Amador Mezza’s Newly Released “LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick” is an Authentic Journey of Resilience

“LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aileen Amador Mezza is a candid and compelling autobiography that delves into the highs and lows of the author's life. From her sheltered upbringing to her tumultuous experiences at San Diego State University, Mezza shares her raw and unfiltered journey of self-discovery, resilience, and redemption.