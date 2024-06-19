Aileen Amador Mezza’s Newly Released “LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick” is an Authentic Journey of Resilience
“LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aileen Amador Mezza is a candid and compelling autobiography that delves into the highs and lows of the author's life. From her sheltered upbringing to her tumultuous experiences at San Diego State University, Mezza shares her raw and unfiltered journey of self-discovery, resilience, and redemption.
Eastvale, CA, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick,” an intimate portrayal of triumph over adversity, is the creation of published author, Aileen Amador Mezza.
Mezza shares, “One moment she was invincible and the next she was immobile.
In this debut autobiography for Aileen Amador Mezza, she speaks of the inflated invincibility and endeavors of her younger days when she thought she knew it all. She went from a sheltered and catholic Colombian upbringing to take on this crazy world with too many options at her disposal. This book shares her raw confessions of her time at San Diego State University and beyond while explaining how she crawled out of what could have ended her life completely. She found herself in a drug induced state after experimenting with Psilocybin mushrooms. She went through a physical and emotional uphill battle with her family and team of medical professionals to drag herself out of the drug- induced psychosis. As you read this journey, you will find yourself immersed in her experiences throughout many years of life and just how much your path can change with what originally felt like a very small event in a big world.
“'It was a little bit like treating some of the athletes I help, where you see somebody with great potential, and what do we do? We get their life in balance.'
“—Dr. Michael T. Lardon M.D. is one of the premier mental performance coaches in the world, with clients in more than a dozen professional and Olympic sports.
“—Author of 'FINDING YOUR ZONE: 10 Core Lessons for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life” Co-Authored “MASTERING GOLF’S MENTAL GAME: Your Ultimate Guide to Better On-Course Performance and Lower Scores.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aileen Amador Mezza’s new book is a testament to the human spirit's capacity for growth and renewal. With its raw honesty and powerful message of resilience, Mezza’s autobiography is sure to resonate with readers seeking inspiration and hope.
Consumers can purchase “LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOOK! This is the way it is: A Perspective of Life through the Lenses of a Very Real Chick,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
