Author Mark Williams’s New Book, "Don't Give Up and Give In," is a Faith-Based Read That Explores the Strength That Can be Gained from Reading the Bible
Recent release “Don't Give Up and Give In” from Covenant Books author Mark Williams is a poignant and enlightening journey through Holy Scripture aimed at highlighting the Bible’s abundance of strength, encouragement, and hope that lies within to help combat the challenges and uncertainties of modern society.
Verona, KY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Williams, an active evangelist, has completed his new book, “Don't Give Up and Give In”: a heartfelt journey through the verses and stories of the Bible, designed to inspire and uplift those who may be facing adversity by showing how opening one’s heart to the teachings of Scripture can help overcome any of life’s struggles.
Author Mark Williams grew up in the small town of Bangor, Michigan, where he spent thirteen years as a licensed minister, evangelist, and pastor. As a pianist and guitarist, Mark has written and produced multiple Christian songs that play across the country and in several other countries as well. He attended Bible college and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and biblical studies. Mark writes whenever he gets free time but studies the Bible daily and takes many notes, which he uses in his books. He spends a portion of his free time working on his farm in Northern Kentucky, where he now resides.
In “Don’t Give Up and Give In,” Mark Williams draws from the wisdom of the Bible to take his readers on a transformative study. Through an assortment of scriptures, the book aims to inspire resilience and determination within those facing adversity. It serves as a guiding light for individuals who may be tempted to give in to the pressures of life, reminding them of the unwavering hope found in biblical teachings. Each chapter serves as a steppingstone toward embracing strength, hope, and faith.
Williams writes, “The Bible is a treasure trove of wisdom and inspiration. By immersing ourselves in its teachings, we gain a deeper understanding of God’s character and His faithfulness throughout history. Reading and meditating on Scripture helps to anchor our faith and reminds us of the promises God has made to His people. The Bible tells us in Joshua 1:8, ‘But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.’ I wouldn’t have made it beyond a month if I didn’t immediately get into the Word of God. Once I got born again, I began reading and meditating on the Word day and night. I read the New Testament thirty-six times in nine months. God was revealing Himself to me. I had to feed my faith and replace my own thoughts and theology of who God was with His Word. Spending time studying gives the Holy Spirit the opportunity to teach and reveal who God is to you. He helps you understand more of His character, nature, and ways.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Williams’s new book will provide hope and encouragement, while also delivering a renewed sense of purpose and direction in the lives of its readers. Through sharing his work, Mark hopes to show that God can provide comfort and strength no matter the problem and that, in difficult times, there is always hope.
Readers can purchase “Don't Give Up and Give In” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
