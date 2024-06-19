Author Mary R. Sumners’s New Book "Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God" is a Faith-Based Journey Designed to Help Readers Better Understand the Lord

Recent release “Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God” from Covenant Books author Mary R. Sumners takes readers on a profound journey of faith and discovery, delving deep into the mysteries of God. Through personal stories, Scripture exploration, and spiritual insights, readers are invited to embark on a transformative quest for wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual maturity.