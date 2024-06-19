Author Mary R. Sumners’s New Book "Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God" is a Faith-Based Journey Designed to Help Readers Better Understand the Lord
Recent release “Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God” from Covenant Books author Mary R. Sumners takes readers on a profound journey of faith and discovery, delving deep into the mysteries of God. Through personal stories, Scripture exploration, and spiritual insights, readers are invited to embark on a transformative quest for wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual maturity.
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary R. Sumners, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a member of Genesis Centre, a kingdom community based in Dallas, Texas, has completed her new book, “Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God”: a compelling, transformative journey of faith and revelation that offers readers a unique opportunity to delve into the depths of God's mysteries and uncover the truths hidden within.
“‘Seeking Hidden Treasures’ is a book relevant for the tumultuous times of today, a journey filled with personal stories, adventures, challenges, and rewards as you collect the treasures and spoils of war,” writes Sumners. “As you read and study God’s Word, you will be given insight into God’s answers for your daily challenges. You will be given insight into the invisible realm of the kingdom of God and how it affects your daily life.”
As readers journey alongside the author, they are invited to investigate the Scriptures, uncovering the knowledge and wisdom of God, His spiritual technology, and the strategy of His ways. Through a faith-based exploration, readers will be drawn into a deeper understanding of the presence and proximity of God, dwelling in a new spiritual dimension of Christ and partnering with Him on a journey towards greater maturity and victory.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary R. Sumners’s new book presents readers with an opportunity to journal their own discoveries, reflecting on the riches of understanding and the knowledge of the mystery of God. With each declaration of truth, readers are rewarded with an illumination of light, giving glory to God for His revelation and guidance.
Readers can purchase “Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Seeking Hidden Treasures’ is a book relevant for the tumultuous times of today, a journey filled with personal stories, adventures, challenges, and rewards as you collect the treasures and spoils of war,” writes Sumners. “As you read and study God’s Word, you will be given insight into God’s answers for your daily challenges. You will be given insight into the invisible realm of the kingdom of God and how it affects your daily life.”
As readers journey alongside the author, they are invited to investigate the Scriptures, uncovering the knowledge and wisdom of God, His spiritual technology, and the strategy of His ways. Through a faith-based exploration, readers will be drawn into a deeper understanding of the presence and proximity of God, dwelling in a new spiritual dimension of Christ and partnering with Him on a journey towards greater maturity and victory.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary R. Sumners’s new book presents readers with an opportunity to journal their own discoveries, reflecting on the riches of understanding and the knowledge of the mystery of God. With each declaration of truth, readers are rewarded with an illumination of light, giving glory to God for His revelation and guidance.
Readers can purchase “Seeking Hidden Treasures: Discovering the Mystery of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories