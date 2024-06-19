Author Roger Quinlan, Jr.’s New Book, "Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Unveils Key Insights on How to Make a Marriage Thrive
Recent release “Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make: How Some Thrive While Others Barely Survive Marriage” from Covenant Books author Roger Quinlan, Jr. is a compelling deep dive into the common missteps that men make in relationships, offering practical advice and recovery strategies for building stronger, more fulfilling relationships.
East Boothbay, ME, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Roger Quinlan, Jr., a former US Air Force officer, defense contractor, direct salesman and language teacher who holds a graduate degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make: How Some Thrive While Others Barely Survive Marriage”: a thorough exploration of the twelve common mistakes made by men in relationships to help readers navigate the challenges of marriage with confidence and ease.
“Why do some guys thrive in a relationship with a woman while others barely survive?” writes Quinlan. “Why does marriage become a great source of joy and fun for some men and not for others? While not claiming all the answers, this volume points out some specific missteps that cause guys difficulty in that most adventurous relationship. It also includes recommendations for recovery.
“In a world where women initiate the majority of breakups, most guys need periodic coaching to have a zestful relationship. While men may optimistically enter marriage, they often quickly discover that they could use help. Some men seem caught off guard with the rigors of maintaining a healthy relationship. Others seem totally surprised that there’s even a need to put creative energy into their marriage at all. The good news is that guys can totally rebound from these slips.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roger Quinlan, Jr’s new book is inspired by the author’s experiences of counseling married couples in a variety of settings and utilizes real-life examples and humorous anecdotes to help men create a more fulfilling, even joyful, relationship with the woman they love.
Readers can purchase “Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make: How Some Thrive While Others Barely Survive Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories