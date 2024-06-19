Author Tim Schweiger’s New Book, "The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence," is an Action-Packed Fantasy Novel About Twins Discovering Their Destiny
Recent release “The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence” from Page Publishing author Tim Schweiger takes readers to Primevalon, where life has been thrown into chaos as a renegade deity attempts to appease her overwrought conscience.
Fraser, MI, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tim Schweiger, who grew up in Richmond, Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence”: a gripping fantasy novel that plunges readers into a magical realm.
All attention is drawn toward the queen and her newborn twins, Mantis and Marcus. Superstitions force the twins to be raised separately, and their father’s throne is taken through a vicious betrayal. Mantis and Marcus now find themselves hunted across the countryside and besieged by malformed creatures at every turn, one completely unaware of his birthright, neither aware of their heritage.
Mysterious and magical beings roam the world again as the old powers swell. The twins will have to learn friend from foe quickly to survive and learn of their new powers. But if they aren’t careful, their festering desire for vengeance will threaten the fate of the entire world and the very lives of those they love the most.
Author Tim Schweiger came to love reading late in life. He is a talented craftsman and competent business owner. After completing an electrical apprenticeship right out of high school, he went to college to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business, minoring in psychology. His strong family ties have solidified his drive to give back to society.
Schweiger writes, “An ear-shattering explosion rent the air as accompanying flashes of brilliant light streamed across the sky like uncountable lightning bolts of every shade and hue. However, unlike lightning bolts, these originated from a singular anomaly, a point just at ground level that expanded outward in every direction.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Schweiger’s intriguing tale invites readers to discover how Mantis and Marcus’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
