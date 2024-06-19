Author Tim Schweiger’s New Book, "The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence," is an Action-Packed Fantasy Novel About Twins Discovering Their Destiny

Recent release “The Avenging Son: Saga of the Blood’s Resurgence” from Page Publishing author Tim Schweiger takes readers to Primevalon, where life has been thrown into chaos as a renegade deity attempts to appease her overwrought conscience.