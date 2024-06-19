Author Gladys Swedak’s New Book, "Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?" Reveals the True Story of Calamity Jane as She Nurses the Victims of the Deadwood Smallpox Epidemic

Recent release “Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?” from Page Publishing author Gladys Swedak is a compelling tale set against the backdrop of a smallpox epidemic that explores the real-life Calamity Jane's lesser-known role as a savior and protector during a time of crisis, bringing to light the untold chapters of Calamity Jane's humanity and compassion amidst the chaos of her time.