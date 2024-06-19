Author Gladys Swedak’s New Book, "Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?" Reveals the True Story of Calamity Jane as She Nurses the Victims of the Deadwood Smallpox Epidemic
Recent release “Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?” from Page Publishing author Gladys Swedak is a compelling tale set against the backdrop of a smallpox epidemic that explores the real-life Calamity Jane's lesser-known role as a savior and protector during a time of crisis, bringing to light the untold chapters of Calamity Jane's humanity and compassion amidst the chaos of her time.
New York, NY, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gladys Swedak, a widow who currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, with her orange cat, Cougar, has completed her new book, “Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?”: a riveting historical fiction offering readers a captivating glimpse into the untold story of Calamity Jane's heroic acts during a smallpox outbreak.
“I wrote this to answer questions I had after reading one line while researching smallpox: Calamity Jane saved six men from smallpox at the white rock cabin,” writes Swedak. “There were no answers to my questions, who, how, why, so I answered those questions including others I had. That is the fiction as there are facts about her also.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gladys Swedak’s enthralling tale is the author’s third published book, the first two being “The Wild Ones” and “White Medicine Woman” and serves as a testament to the power of compassion and the courage to defy expectations. Deftly weaving together historic fact and inventive storytelling, Swedak Deftly delivers an unforgettable story that will challenge readers to reconsider their perceptions of Calamity Jane and celebrate her legacy as a true hero of the American frontier.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Angel of Mercy: Calamity Jane?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
