Author Diane Russell’s New Book, "A Thank You Celebration," Follows a Young Girl as She Prepares for a Special Party to Thank Her Parents for All They’ve Taught Her
Recent release “A Thank You Celebration” from Page Publishing by author Diane Russell is a delightful story that centers around a young girl who decides to honor her parents by throwing them a big celebration to thank them for teaching her important life lessons. This whimsical story emphasizes gratitude, kindness, confidence and open mindedness.
Palm Harbor, FL, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane Russell, a proud wife, mother, sister, and grandmother of five sweet grandchildren, has completed her new book, “A Thank You Celebration!” It is a charming, whimsical story that follows a young girl who decides to put together a party to celebrate and thank her parents for everything they’ve taught her to do. This feel-good story emphasizes gratitude, kindness, confidence, and open-mindedness.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, author Diane Russell has spent the last thirty-plus years living in Tarpon Springs, Florida, where she resides with her loving husband. Although she enjoyed her career, the author is happily retired. Since then, she has been working on her absolute passion, which is to write for children and to teach through her rhyming stories.
Diane shares, “This whimsical rhyming story is a special thank-you to all parents, grandparents, teachers, and guardians for their hard work and dedication to educating children!”
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Russell’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s love for her grandchildren. Through “A Thank You Celebration,” readers of all ages will be reassured of the meaning of “please” and “thank you”, while also addressing conﬁdence, staying positive, trying new things, and helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Thank You Celebration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
