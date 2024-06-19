Author Diane Russell’s New Book, "A Thank You Celebration," Follows a Young Girl as She Prepares for a Special Party to Thank Her Parents for All They’ve Taught Her

Recent release “A Thank You Celebration” from Page Publishing by author Diane Russell is a delightful story that centers around a young girl who decides to honor her parents by throwing them a big celebration to thank them for teaching her important life lessons. This whimsical story emphasizes gratitude, kindness, confidence and open mindedness.