Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond.
Littleton, ME, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The highlight of this season's opening is the new addition of a remarkable 96-foot long floating bridge over Big Brook. This floating bridge provides an incredible experience for players, as they can now easily access Basket 1 with a quick walk down the plank. The course has been meticulously designed for optimal playability and is now in stunning condition.
Designed by Eric McCabe, a two-time world champion disc golfer, and built by Kevin Rogers, also known as the Shady Hermit in the disc golf community, the championship course at Shady Ridge offers an unparalleled disc golf experience. Spanning across 40 acres, the course takes players through two ridges with changing elevations, elevated baskets and tees, and breathtaking views of the surrounding natural beauty.
"We wanted to create the most technical course possible on this property, and Eric McCabe did not disappoint," said Kevin Rogers, the visionary behind Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course. "Players can expect a challenging and exhilarating round of disc golf, with 6'x12' concrete tee pads, Dynamic Disc Veteran Baskets, and the most picturesque scenery Northern Maine has to offer."
In addition to the thrilling gameplay, players at Shady Ridge have the chance to spot local wildlife such as moose, deer, and eagles during the morning and evening hours, making each round an immersive experience in nature.
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course welcomes players of all skill levels. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, tee times are highly recommended. Players can book their tee times by calling 207-517-7824 or by reaching out via Facebook direct message @ShadyRidgeDGC or email at ShadyRidge@PM.ME.
Come visit Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course and discover the thrill of playing on a championship course designed by a world champion disc golfer. Experience the beauty, the challenges, and the camaraderie that await you at Shady Ridge.
Designed by Eric McCabe, a two-time world champion disc golfer, and built by Kevin Rogers, also known as the Shady Hermit in the disc golf community, the championship course at Shady Ridge offers an unparalleled disc golf experience. Spanning across 40 acres, the course takes players through two ridges with changing elevations, elevated baskets and tees, and breathtaking views of the surrounding natural beauty.
"We wanted to create the most technical course possible on this property, and Eric McCabe did not disappoint," said Kevin Rogers, the visionary behind Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course. "Players can expect a challenging and exhilarating round of disc golf, with 6'x12' concrete tee pads, Dynamic Disc Veteran Baskets, and the most picturesque scenery Northern Maine has to offer."
In addition to the thrilling gameplay, players at Shady Ridge have the chance to spot local wildlife such as moose, deer, and eagles during the morning and evening hours, making each round an immersive experience in nature.
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course welcomes players of all skill levels. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, tee times are highly recommended. Players can book their tee times by calling 207-517-7824 or by reaching out via Facebook direct message @ShadyRidgeDGC or email at ShadyRidge@PM.ME.
Come visit Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course and discover the thrill of playing on a championship course designed by a world champion disc golfer. Experience the beauty, the challenges, and the camaraderie that await you at Shady Ridge.
Contact
Shady Ridge Disc Golf CourseContact
Kevin Rogers
207-517-7824
shadyridgediscgolf.com/
Kevin Rogers
207-517-7824
shadyridgediscgolf.com/
Categories