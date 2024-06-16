S&W Kitchens Unveils New Design Center in Sarasota’s Rosemary Design District
Sarasota, FL, June 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S&W Kitchens, a leader in the home remodeling industry, is excited to announce the opening of their latest design center located in the heart of Sarasota’s Rosemary Design District. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and provide exceptional cabinetry products and design and remodeling services to Florida residents.
New Showroom Features
The new showroom in Sarasota will showcase a wide array of innovative kitchen and bath designs and high-quality cabinetry. It is designed to inspire homeowners and help them visualize the potential of the cabinetry for their new home or condo or their home remodeling project. Visitors can explore the latest trends in home design and get personalized advice from S&W Kitchens’ team of experienced designers.
Commitment to Excellence
S&W Kitchens has built a reputation over the last 46 years for excellence through its commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. The new Sarasota showroom is a testament to this commitment, offering a space where clients can see firsthand the meticulous attention to detail and superior products that S&W Kitchens is known for.
Community Engagement
“We are thrilled to open our new design center in the vibrant Rosemary Design District,” said Joe Steenbeke, Vice President & Owner of S&W Kitchens. “This location allows us to better serve the “Cultural Coast” of Florida including Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Lee County communities, and provide a convenient and inspiring space for homeowners to begin their remodeling journey. We look forward to helping our clients turn their dreams into reality.”
About S&W Kitchens
Founded in 1977, S&W Kitchens has been a trusted name in the cabinetry and home remodeling industry for over four decades. With a focus on kitchen and bathroom remodels, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services including kitchens, baths, outdoor kitchens, cabinetry, and more. S&W Kitchens prides itself on delivering exceptional results that enhance the beauty and functionality of their clients’ homes.
For more information about S&W Kitchens and their services, visit their website at sandwkitchens.com
About S&W Kitchens
Founded in 1977, S&W Kitchens has been a trusted name in the cabinetry and home remodeling industry for over four decades. With a focus on kitchen and bathroom remodels, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services including kitchens, baths, outdoor kitchens, cabinetry, and more. S&W Kitchens prides itself on delivering exceptional results that enhance the beauty and functionality of their clients’ homes.
Contact
Larissa Hicks
941.274.3552
www.sandwkitchens.com
