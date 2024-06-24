Author Annie Crenshaw’s New Book, "Courageous Compassion with Care," Invites Readers to Embark on a Powerful Journey of Redemption, Resilience, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Courageous Compassion with Care” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Annie Crenshaw weaves a poignant tale of redemption, familial bonds, and the pursuit of justice that follows a former lawyer turned FBI agent as he returns to his hometown, only to uncover a web of secrets that will test his resolve and challenge his notions of duty and devotion.
Fort Worth, TX, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Annie Crenshaw, a veteran of the US Army who holds a degree in social work, has completed her new book, “Courageous Compassion with Care”: a thrilling novel that follows an FBI agent as he returns home and must delve into the depths of a seedy, underground world in order to bring a criminal ring to light and deliver justice in order to restore peace to his community.
From singing in her church choir to her passion for modeling, author Annie Crenshaw’s diverse experiences have shaped her into the compassionate and resilient individual she is today. Through her service in the US Army and her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in social work, she discovered the true power of empathy and care. But it is Annie’s triumphs as a designer and author that truly highlight her indomitable spirit. In 2022, she designed her very first athletic shoes, a remarkable achievement that showcased her unwavering determination. As an author, Annie pours her heart onto the pages of this book, inviting readers to join her in celebrating life, cherishing every moment, and spreading kindness.
Crenshaw shares, “In ‘Courageous Compassion with Care’ … former lawyer turned FBI agent Cassidy Malone finds himself caught between duty and devotion as he returns to his hometown. As Cassidy reconnects with his family, long-lost friends, and old acquaintances, they eagerly question his motives for being back in their lives.
“Little do they know, his presence is about to unveil a web of unimaginable secrets. Simultaneously, a mysterious figure named Inez, once believed to be nothing more than a common criminal or perhaps even dead, resurfaces, much to the surprise of his daughters. In an emotional reunion, Inez unveils the truth behind his disappearance, revealing a hidden identity that shakes the very foundation of their lives.
“As fate would have it, Cassidy and Inez’s paths intertwine, their shared purpose becoming clear. United by their unwavering determination, they rally their loved ones to join forces in a quest to apprehend a notorious career criminal. In a race against time, and with the power of courageous compassion guiding their every move, they must navigate a dangerous underworld to bring justice to those who have long evaded it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Annie Crenshaw’s heartfelt tale born from the author’s personal experience with grief and the longing to find solace. Filled with breathtaking adventures and riveting escapades, “Courageous Compassion with Care” showcases the incredible strength of familial bonds, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Courageous Compassion with Care" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
From singing in her church choir to her passion for modeling, author Annie Crenshaw’s diverse experiences have shaped her into the compassionate and resilient individual she is today. Through her service in the US Army and her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in social work, she discovered the true power of empathy and care. But it is Annie’s triumphs as a designer and author that truly highlight her indomitable spirit. In 2022, she designed her very first athletic shoes, a remarkable achievement that showcased her unwavering determination. As an author, Annie pours her heart onto the pages of this book, inviting readers to join her in celebrating life, cherishing every moment, and spreading kindness.
Crenshaw shares, “In ‘Courageous Compassion with Care’ … former lawyer turned FBI agent Cassidy Malone finds himself caught between duty and devotion as he returns to his hometown. As Cassidy reconnects with his family, long-lost friends, and old acquaintances, they eagerly question his motives for being back in their lives.
“Little do they know, his presence is about to unveil a web of unimaginable secrets. Simultaneously, a mysterious figure named Inez, once believed to be nothing more than a common criminal or perhaps even dead, resurfaces, much to the surprise of his daughters. In an emotional reunion, Inez unveils the truth behind his disappearance, revealing a hidden identity that shakes the very foundation of their lives.
“As fate would have it, Cassidy and Inez’s paths intertwine, their shared purpose becoming clear. United by their unwavering determination, they rally their loved ones to join forces in a quest to apprehend a notorious career criminal. In a race against time, and with the power of courageous compassion guiding their every move, they must navigate a dangerous underworld to bring justice to those who have long evaded it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Annie Crenshaw’s heartfelt tale born from the author’s personal experience with grief and the longing to find solace. Filled with breathtaking adventures and riveting escapades, “Courageous Compassion with Care” showcases the incredible strength of familial bonds, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Courageous Compassion with Care" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories