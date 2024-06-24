Author Annie Crenshaw’s New Book, "Courageous Compassion with Care," Invites Readers to Embark on a Powerful Journey of Redemption, Resilience, and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Courageous Compassion with Care” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Annie Crenshaw weaves a poignant tale of redemption, familial bonds, and the pursuit of justice that follows a former lawyer turned FBI agent as he returns to his hometown, only to uncover a web of secrets that will test his resolve and challenge his notions of duty and devotion.