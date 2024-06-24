Author Ryan Stahl’s New Book, "I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana," is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Man’s Search for His Missing Daughter

Recent release “I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ryan Stahl centers around Arthur Glessner Sturges, a man whose life has been turned upside-down when his ex-fiancé is found murdered, and he learns they have a young daughter who is now in danger. In a desperate search to find her, Arthur will learn a dark secret that just might change the world.