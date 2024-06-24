Author Ryan Stahl’s New Book, "I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana," is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Man’s Search for His Missing Daughter
Recent release “I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ryan Stahl centers around Arthur Glessner Sturges, a man whose life has been turned upside-down when his ex-fiancé is found murdered, and he learns they have a young daughter who is now in danger. In a desperate search to find her, Arthur will learn a dark secret that just might change the world.
Shelby, OH, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Stahl, who lives with his wife and children in Ohio, where he spends most of his downtime working on his various stories in his garden shed, has completed his new book, “I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana”: a captivating novel that centers around one man’s search for the daughter he never knew he had, and the devastating secrets he uncovers along the way that will change the course of his life and mankind’s existence forever.
Stahl shares, “Arthur Glessner Sturges is drunk again. No surprise there but being 250 miles away from his hometown of Belfield, Ohio has set his teeth on edge. That and the fact he just ran into his ex-fiancé, Victoria. Arthur hasn’t seen her in over eight years and, much to his chagrin, she is staying at the same hotel he is in Bloomington, Indiana. The next morning, Arthur feels something is off. Drunk though he was, he remembers most of the conversation he had with Victoria outside his hotel room... Well, maybe not most of it, but some of it. He finds a black high heel outside his room and, while he knows Victoria is no Cinderella, he feels obligated to return her slipper.
“Victoria’s door has been forced open and Arthur recognizes signs of a struggle. ‘Find her’ is written in lipstick on the bathroom mirror. Victoria is dead on the floor. After being abrasively questioned by the police and released, Arthur makes a hard burn for the saggy, familiar bosom of Belfield.
“His parting gift from Bloomington, aside from a nasty hangover, is a posthumous letter from Victoria telling him they have a seven-year-old daughter together who is in danger. ‘Find her.’ The words haunt Arthur as he stumbles through a whiskey fueled game of cat and mouse that uncovers a dark secret from Belfield’s past. A secret that not only jeopardizes the life of a daughter he never knew he had, but also the future of mankind.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ryan Stahl’s enthralling tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Arthur’s quest for the truth that often leaves him with more questions than answers. Heart-pounding and full of suspense, “I Don’t Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana” will keep the pages turning and leave readers spellbound, right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "I Don't Want to Die in Bloomington, Indiana" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
