Author I.D. Foster’s New Book, "Not Just a Man’s World Anymore," is a Compelling Novel About a Woman’s Journey Overcoming the Odds to Become a Pilot
Recent release “Not Just a Man’s World Anymore” from Page Publishing author I.D. Foster introduces eighteen-year-old Kelti Ferguson, who is determined to become a pilot and have initial success in what previously was seen as a man’s domain.
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- I.D. Foster, who was born and raised in Edson, Alberta, has completed his new book, “Not Just a Man’s World Anymore”: a captivating novel that follows Kelti’s journey to break into a male-dominated industry.
Kelti is mentored by the owner of a beautiful sailplane and in turn becomes a mentor for other aspiring pilots. Her determination to succeed carries her through the ups and downs of overcoming the learning curve that all budding student pilots face. In turn, she learns the value of building friendships, accepting responsibility for her actions, and recognizing and realizing that people can change and engage in a lasting relationship. From two entries in the Book to Grandfather’s ride, she carries the reader along on her journey.
Author I.D. Foster writes, “After a flawless tow and release, Kelti found a nice little thermal with enough lift on the VSI to give them about twenty minutes of incipient spins, stalls, a full spin, and an exhilarating spiral dive before joining the downwind leg of the circuit. Except for a curious request for the spiral and a moment when he pointed out a coyote in a farmer’s field, Dan had said nothing. At first, she was disconcerted by his silence, but engrossed in her flying, she soon forgot he was there and just enjoyed the flight.”
Published by Page Publishing, I.D. Foster’s exciting tale invites readers to follow along as Kelti pursues her career and grows as an individual.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Not Just a Man’s World Anymore” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
