Author Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP’s New Book, “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician,” Shares How COVID-19 Impacted the Author and His Patient
Recent release “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician” from Page Publishing author Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP explores the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the author was able to treat and care for his patients, as well as the learning curve he and other doctors faced in treating those with the virus during the earliest days of the pandemic.
Pikesville, MD, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP, a loving husband and father of four, as well as a practicing internist and primary care physician in Baltimore County, has completed his new book, “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician”: a compelling true story that details how the author and many other primary care physicians learned to adapt to the ever changing Covid-19 pandemic in order to continue delivering medical care to their patients during an uncertain and grim period.
A graduate of Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, author Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP did his residency at Franklin Square Hospital, University of Maryland, and Johns Hopkins hospital in Maryland. Along with his work as a primary care physician, Dennis is on the board of directors for Medicare Advantage programs and multiple condominiums associations. He has also been Medical Directors for Medicare Accountable Care organizations and other Independent Physician Associations where he does value-based care. Currently, he resides in Pikesville, Maryland, with his wife and one of his daughters, and in his spare time he enjoys hiking, weightlifting, and doing Volunteer work.
“The journey begins with our daily life as primary care physicians suddenly devastated and upturned by a deadly pandemic affecting everything around us and all the people we serve,” writes Dennis. “Our modus operandi has suddenly changed overnight, and innovation becomes the order of the day to continue serving our patients and other loved ones.
“The book tells you about the empathy of this primary care physician and the beautiful, strong doctor patient relationship in medicine. It tells you about various treatment approaches employed by primary physicians and the barriers we faced in treating COVID patients and achieving our goals of primary and general health care during the pandemic. It gives you deep insight about the COVID vaccines and other treatments for the COVID virus.
“The novel tells you about love of medicine and our patients with primary care physicians being the foundation of health care. It is a true story of physicians risking their lives to care for others. It also gives you information about past pandemics and anticipation of future ones.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP’s enthralling tale is a powerful true story that reveals the incredibly strong relationship between the author and his patients, and his dedication to helping them through the pandemic at great risk and sacrifice to himself. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician” will transport readers as they discover the true impact the virus had on America’s healthcare system, and the powerful bonds that were forged in the chaos and devastation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

