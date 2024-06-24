Author Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP’s New Book, “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician,” Shares How COVID-19 Impacted the Author and His Patient

Recent release “COVID Pandemic Journey through the Eyes of a Primary Care Physician” from Page Publishing author Dennis H. Odie, MD, FACP explores the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the author was able to treat and care for his patients, as well as the learning curve he and other doctors faced in treating those with the virus during the earliest days of the pandemic.