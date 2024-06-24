Author Judy Bishop’s New Book, "A Single Life," is a Stirring, Autobiographical Account That Reflects Upon the Author’s Life Choices, Struggles, and Triumphs
Recent release “A Single Life” from Page Publishing author Judy Bishop is a captivating memoir that offers readers an intimate glimpse into the tapestry of the author’s existence. From her formative years growing up on a small farm to her fulfilling career as an art teacher, Bishop weaves together memories, anecdotes, and reflections with grace and candor.
Grain Valley, MO, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Bishop, a retired art teacher who lives on a small farm in Missouri with a dozen animals, has completed her new book, “A Single Life”: a reflective journey of the author’s life, beginning with her humble beginnings and leading up to great adventures with her grandchildren, that serves as a poignant exploration of life's choices, regrets, and moments of joy.
Bishop begins her tale, “You could say I was born in a cornfield. The day I arrived, my mother was in her own bed, in her parents’ little farmhouse, surrounded by cornfields. This was a little square house with four small rooms and a front porch. It just happened to be the same little house my mother was born in eighteen years prior. However, at that time, the house was located several miles away in a small town called Strawn.
“Apparently, when my grandfather bought the farmland, it had no house. So he did the logical thing—he loaded up the little family house in Strawn, Kansas, onto a flatbed trailer and towed it to the new location. Thus, on September 21, l94l, my l8-year-old, 120-pound mother gave birth to a 9.5-pound baby girl in her own bed, in the same house she was born in now located on a farm in the middle of a cornfield.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Bishop’s riveting tale will provide readers with moments of laughter, sorrow, and profound insight as they journey alongside Bishop through the passages of her life. With its captivating narrative and heartfelt reflections, “A Single Life” navigates the complexities of relationships, career aspirations, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment to remind readers that true fulfillment comes from living authentically and embracing the journey, no matter where it may lead.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Single Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
