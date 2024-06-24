Author Judy Bishop’s New Book, "A Single Life," is a Stirring, Autobiographical Account That Reflects Upon the Author’s Life Choices, Struggles, and Triumphs

Recent release “A Single Life” from Page Publishing author Judy Bishop is a captivating memoir that offers readers an intimate glimpse into the tapestry of the author’s existence. From her formative years growing up on a small farm to her fulfilling career as an art teacher, Bishop weaves together memories, anecdotes, and reflections with grace and candor.