Author Sherie Abel Keck, MA, Psychology with Dr. Jeanette Kleger, ND, and Nancy Keck Molina’s New Book, “Sherie: A Story of Tragedy and Hope,” is Released
Recent release “Sherie: A Story of Tragedy and Hope” from Covenant Books author Sherie Abel Keck, MA, Psychology with Dr. Jeanette Kleger, ND, and Nancy Keck Molina is a poignant memoir that details how, following an accident that left her paralyzed, Sherie’s faith helped to carry her through the difficult road of recovery and appreciate life.
Half Moon Bay, CA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherie Abel Keck, MA, Psychology, with Dr. Jeanette Kleger, ND, and Nancy Keck Molina, has completed her new book, “Sherie: A Story of Tragedy and Hope”: a powerful true story that recounts how Sherie Abel Keck’s life was forever changed following a tragic accident, forcing her to learn how to navigate life again in her new existence as she and her family struggle with their faith.
Sherie Kathryn Abel was born on December 13, 1965, the third child of Jim and Kathryn Abel. When she was 13, the family moved from the Los Angeles area up to Northern California. They did farming in the Richfield area just north of Corning. Sherie has four sisters and one brother. She was raised in the Catholic faith, but a series of events in her life resulted in her turning away from her faith, and becoming angry and bitter. She graduated from Corning High School in 1984. An early marriage ended in divorce as a result of domestic abuse. She later became engaged, but her fiancé backed out two weeks before the marriage. When Sherie met Bill, it was a struggle to be able to trust someone again, but she had become a Christian, and finally she had let go of the bitterness and was looking forward to a bright future. Seven days after becoming engaged to Bill, Sherie survived a devastating accident in the ocean (December 20, 1997) while visiting her sister Jeanette in Hawaii. Sherie was left paralyzed from the neck down. Her fiancé Bill gradually slipped out of her life after the accident.
An amazing part of Sherie's journey is that she was able to continue her education, earning two Master's Degrees and graduating from the University of San Francisco in 2001. She did counseling and lived in Redding, California until her death in July of 2022. The unexpected love of her life, a disabled Christian musician named Steve Keck, became her husband in August of 2015. Friendly and charismatic, Sherie was always an inspiration to friends and family.
"Okay God, it's You and me. If I don't want to die, then You need to help me figure out how to live with this body. How am I going to live with a body that feels like a huge, heavy anchor? Like a coffin, with cement poured all around me, holding me down not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually!" Sherie had absolutely no clue (excerpt from Chapter 30 of her book, Sherie: A Story of Tragedy and Hope). Her story is heartbreaking, powerful, and inspirational!
Sherie Abel Keck passed away in her sleep in 2022. Her husband Steve contacted Covenant Books and published her memoir in order to share Sherie's story, and to encourage and inspire others.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherie Abel Keck, MA, Psychology with Dr. Jeanette Kleger, ND, and Nancy Keck Molina’s new book will captivate readers and challenge them as they dive into this true-life story to discover one of the most incredible journeys to finding and living in abundant peace and joy.
Readers can purchase “Sherie: A Story of Tragedy and Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
