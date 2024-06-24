Author Juliana T. Morgan’s New Book, "Buddy & Me," is a Charming Story of How a Toy Rabbit Has the Gift of Bringing Comfort and Joy to the Young and Young-at-Heart
Recent release “Buddy & Me” from Covenant Books author Juliana T. Morgan is a captivating tale centered around Buddy, a stuffed rabbit who, after many years of being a child’s favorite toy is accidentally discarded and sold at a church yard sale. See how he continues to bring comfort and joy to his next owner throughout the years, with a magical ending.
Willmington, NC, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Juliana T. Morgan, who has enjoyed writing stories since her childhood, has completed her new book, “Buddy & Me”: a heartwarming story that follows a stuffed rabbit named Buddy who realizes that he still has a lot more love to give, sharing his gift of comfort and joy to his new owner and other people he meets on his life’s journey.
From a young age, author Juliana T. Morgan developed a strong love for the arts, and was involved in theater, dance, singing, outdoor dramas, film, and commercials. The author is an active member of her church, where she has been involved with liturgical dance and singing in the choir and is now a member of the crew working with cameras for a livestream viewing of worship services. Juliana’s book “Who Rescued Who? Sashi’s Story” was accepted into the 23rd Festival of the Book in Charlottesville, Virginia, and she and her certified therapy dog, Sashi, were invited to tour several schools during the week of the festival to talk about Sashi’s story as a rescue.
“Buddy is a floppy-eared toy rabbit who is a constant companion to a little boy named Michael,” writes Juliana. “As years pass, Buddy watches Michael from the shelf where he shares space with all the trophies and medals Michael has won in sports as a teenager. Then when Michael is getting ready to leave for college, Buddy is accidentally discarded after falling into a bag of clothes meant for the churchyard sale. His adventure takes on life with each person he meets along with his special talent of bringing them comfort and joy. This captivating story also has a surprise ending.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Juliana T. Morgan’s new book is an excellent choice for teachers, parents, and librarians to help teach character education, family values, and compassion for others, and even includes a Parent-Teacher Guide with suggested activities. With artwork by illustrator J. D. Townsend, who graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University as a secondary education major with a degree in studio art, “Buddy & Me” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers everywhere, inviting them to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Buddy & Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
