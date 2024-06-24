Author Juliana T. Morgan’s New Book, "Buddy & Me," is a Charming Story of How a Toy Rabbit Has the Gift of Bringing Comfort and Joy to the Young and Young-at-Heart

Recent release “Buddy & Me” from Covenant Books author Juliana T. Morgan is a captivating tale centered around Buddy, a stuffed rabbit who, after many years of being a child’s favorite toy is accidentally discarded and sold at a church yard sale. See how he continues to bring comfort and joy to his next owner throughout the years, with a magical ending.