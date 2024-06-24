Author Anne LaBell’s New Book, "Classic Movies Classic Food," is a Series of Delectable Recipes for Meals Found in and Inspired by Some of the Greatest Films of All Time
Recent release “Classic Movies Classic Food: Classic Recipes from Great Classic Movies” from Covenant Books author Anne LaBell is a fascinating cookbook containing recipes for all sorts of meals found within classic films, providing readers with a culinary roadmap through Hollywood's most memorable films in all of cinema history.
Hemphill, TX, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anne LaBell, a Vietnam veteran, baking instructor, and author of “The Encyclopedia of High Altitude Baking,” has completed her new book, “Classic Movies Classic Food: Classic Recipes from Great Classic Movies”: a collection of delicious recipes inspired by foods featured in some of Hollywood’s most beloved and classic films.
“Some of the greatest achievements in cinema history are now on your table!” writes LaBell. “Starring Academy Award winners and other mismatched strangers. ‘Classic Movies Classic Food’ comes out swinging as one of the great sagas of food mentioned in the movies. As searing as a shot of tequila down a dust-parched throat, this culinary classic is as authentic as it gets!
“There’s hardboiled sizzling classics to thrill and chill like Miller’s Cheesecake from ‘All Through the Night,’ ‘Key Largo’s’ Pompano and Champagne, ‘Easter Parade’s’ Beef Stroganoff, Gaston’s Caramels from ‘Gigi.’ Delicious suspense and intrigue like Coquille St. Jacques from ‘Moulin Rouge,’ Rock Cakes from ‘The African Queen,’ Blancmange from ‘Little Women,’ and over 50 more recipes! We’re serving dinner at Eight, desserts to die for, along with some booze-soaked frame ups.
“Cheap high adventures in the kitchen with plenty of time for your alibi and classic movie watching, finding love along the way with spectacular high definition movie pics, pairing with great recipes—the chemistry is undeniable.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anne LaBell’s new book presents each recipe in a way that readers at all levels of culinary skills will be able to navigate, allowing them to relive some of cinema’s greatest moments through familiar meals that some of the biggest stars have dined on.
Readers can purchase “Classic Movies Classic Food: Classic Recipes from Great Classic Movies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
