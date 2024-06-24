Author Anne LaBell’s New Book, "Classic Movies Classic Food," is a Series of Delectable Recipes for Meals Found in and Inspired by Some of the Greatest Films of All Time

Recent release “Classic Movies Classic Food: Classic Recipes from Great Classic Movies” from Covenant Books author Anne LaBell is a fascinating cookbook containing recipes for all sorts of meals found within classic films, providing readers with a culinary roadmap through Hollywood's most memorable films in all of cinema history.