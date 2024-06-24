Author Clifton Green James’s New Book, "English in Panama: How the English Department at the University of Panama is Killing the Language in the Country," is Released
Recent release “English in Panama: How the English Department at the University of Panama is Killing the Language in the Country” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clifton Green James sheds light on the dire state of English language education in Panama, offering both critique and solutions for improving proficiency in the country.
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clifton Green James, who has worked in English education for various universities in Panama, has completed his new book, “English in Panama: How the English Department at the University of Panama is Killing the Language in the Country”: an eye-opening exposé that challenges the status quo and calls for an urgent reform of the way English is taught within Panama.
Born in Jamaica, author Clifton Green James migrated to Panama at an early age. While in Panama, he worked for the United States Government in the finance and accounting office at Fort Clayton. Inspired to further his education, Clifton went to study in Alabama at the Alabama A&M University and graduated magna cum laude. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English and his master’s degree in English education. After graduating, he returned to Panama, where he was employed at several universities, eventually working for the University of Panama.
With English proficiency in Panama ranking among the lowest in the world, James takes aim at the English Department of the University of Panama, arguing that its shortcomings are exacerbating the country's language crisis. Drawing from the author’s own experiences and extensive research, “English in Panama: How the English Department of the University of Panama Is Killing the Language in the Country” offers a detailed examination of the department's failings, from the lack of knowledgeable professors to the neglect of speaking practice in the classroom.
“This book, ‘English in Panama: How the English Department of the University of Panama Is Killing the Language in the Country,’ contains both positive and negative information,” writes Clifton. “On the positive side, the book outlines the United States Embassy’s role in improving the language in Panama. The United States Embassy in Panama has a Regional English Language Office (RELO) which provides professional development opportunities for English teachers in Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Nicaragua, Suriname, Venezuela, and the Caribbean. Other topics featured are the importance of English; English proficiency in Latin America; a brief history of Panama; and Panama’s ties to the United States of America.
“The negatives include a critique of the English Department of the University of Panama, which include professors’ lack of knowledge of the subject they teach and the incompetence and ignorance of the language portrayed by many in the department. In this regard, many are unable to speak the language that they teach. These defects need to be exposed. This has been going on for too many years…
“English is just not taught the way that it should. Students are not hearing enough of the language spoken by their professors. Professors in the department neglect to practice speaking the language that they teach. This neglect is not only causing a problem in the department and the university, but it has spilled over to affect the entire country.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clifton Green James’s enlightening read offers a roadmap for revitalizing English language education in Panama, emphasizing the importance of practical language skills and effective teaching methods. Through a combination of critique and constructive solutions, the author’s writings are a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of English proficiency within Panama.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
