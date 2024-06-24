Author L.B. Smith’s New Book, "My Love, My Pain, My Journey," is a Brilliant Series of Poems Following the Author Through His Experiences with Love and Loss
Recent release “My Love, My Pain, My Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.B. Smith is a captivating assortment of poems and ruminations reflecting upon the author’s own life and how he has navigated the complicated world of love and loss, reflecting upon the pain he has experienced along the way.
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.B. Smith, who lives in the Midwest and loves to box and teach self-defense to his daughters in his spare time, has completed his new book, “My Love, My Pain, My Journey”: a powerful collection of poems that describe the author’s journey through life, and his experiences with love, heartache, and loss.
“You will read about how hard it is as a gentleman giving love but also getting hurt as well,” shares Smith. “In reading this, you will feel me expressing love, passion, and desires of my life through poetry.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.B. Smith’s enthralling series will take readers on a compelling journey through the author’s mind, allowing them to share in his emotions and see the world from his point of view through his poetry. Beautifully written and emotionally stirring, Smith weaves an intimate self-portrait in prose that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “My Love, My Pain, My Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“You will read about how hard it is as a gentleman giving love but also getting hurt as well,” shares Smith. “In reading this, you will feel me expressing love, passion, and desires of my life through poetry.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.B. Smith’s enthralling series will take readers on a compelling journey through the author’s mind, allowing them to share in his emotions and see the world from his point of view through his poetry. Beautifully written and emotionally stirring, Smith weaves an intimate self-portrait in prose that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “My Love, My Pain, My Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories