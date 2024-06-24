Author L.B. Smith’s New Book, "My Love, My Pain, My Journey," is a Brilliant Series of Poems Following the Author Through His Experiences with Love and Loss

Recent release “My Love, My Pain, My Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.B. Smith is a captivating assortment of poems and ruminations reflecting upon the author’s own life and how he has navigated the complicated world of love and loss, reflecting upon the pain he has experienced along the way.