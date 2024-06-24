Author Maverick Manning’s New Book, "The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren," is an Exhilarating Tale of Survival and Resilience Following Five Rabbits Navigating the World

Recent release “The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maverick Manning is a gripping tale that centers around five rabbits who, following tragedy, are thrust into an unforgiving landscape where danger lurks at every turn. Forced to leave behind the safety and comfort of their home, the rabbits must rely on their wits and each other to build a new home of their own.