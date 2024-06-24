Author Maverick Manning’s New Book, "The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren," is an Exhilarating Tale of Survival and Resilience Following Five Rabbits Navigating the World
Recent release “The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maverick Manning is a gripping tale that centers around five rabbits who, following tragedy, are thrust into an unforgiving landscape where danger lurks at every turn. Forced to leave behind the safety and comfort of their home, the rabbits must rely on their wits and each other to build a new home of their own.
Miami, OK, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maverick Manning has completed his new book, “The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren”: a compelling novel that centers around five rabbits who, after the death of their warren, must work together to survive and forge a new path for themselves out in the wilds, rebuilding their home along the way.
“Long ago, the first rabbit was named Hopkin,” writes Manning. “The Great Spirit who created him gives gifts to each animal, and Hopkin was given the gift of hearing. All the rabbits use this gift as a way to hear danger before it comes. If a rabbit hears men, they run; if the rabbits hear an eagle flapping, they hide, for they are one of the many creatures with a strong sense of hearing.
“Hopkin ran from the weasels, foxes, and any other animals who would do harm to them. However, with great hearing come problems. The problems require a set of rules for all rabbits in the future as their population grows every day. If there is no set of rules, rabbits won’t survive a day alone or in a warren.
“So like all the animals, Hopkin wrote down a creed, set in areas, stating all rabbits’ ways of living.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maverick Manning’s captivating tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life with its thought-provoking plot, richly imagined world, and unforgettable characters. Expertly paced and heartfelt, "The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren" is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Rabbit's Creed Death Warren" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
