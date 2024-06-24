Bruce Langdon’s New Book, "Better Man," is a Compelling Look Back at the Author’s Journey Through Romantic Relationships, Including Both His Successes and Failures
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bruce Langdon, a full-time therapist, has completed his most recent book “Better Man”: a captivatin,g memoir that explores the author’s romantic endeavors and their highlights, including true love, major mistakes, breakdowns in communication, and all the bumps and bruises along the way.
In “Better Man,” author Bruce Langdon navigates college as a gay man, graduate school, and the present day as a practicing licensed clinical mental health counselor, diving into his own personal story about love, heartbreak, and the difficult lessons learned while traveling the treacherous road of dating. Striving to become a better man, the author learns about his own values, what he’s looking for in a partner, and that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is run. Getting through breakups, navigating partners with differing values, and having the realization that just because sparks fly when you meet doesn’t always mean it’s meant to be—these are just a few of the harder truths the author learns along the way.
Published by Fulton Books, Bruce Langdon’s book is a poignant journey that reveals how the author’s own perspective on romance and relationships shifted from his early twenties to his mid-thirties, including a newfound clarity to help him reflect upon his past experiences. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Langdon shares his story to help those just entering the dating world to avoid the same mistakes and pitfalls he fell into, while providing a new understanding of what a healthy relationship can look like.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Better Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
