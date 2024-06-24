Maxine Electra’s New Book, "Room to Grow," Follows a Young Girl Whose Horrible Day Gets Even Worse After She’s Chased Into the Woods and Can’t Find Her Way Back
New York, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maxine Electra has completed her most recent book, “Room to Grow”: a gripping tale of a young girl who finds herself lost in the woods and unable to get home after a terrible day at school, all the while her two brothers and the rest of the townsfolk search desperately for her to bring her home.
Maxine shares, “Have you ever dreamed you were eating a bag of marshmallows, and your pillow is gone when you wake up? We all have dreadful days—days you don’t want to repeat when the people you count on the most seem to be letting you down. Is it them? Or is it you? It’s hard to say, until the people you are wondering about come through. And then you realize that you are loved.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maxine Electra’s book will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow the desperate search for Jennifer, all while she discovers just how loved she truly is by those around her. Engaging and heartfelt, “Room to Grow” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Room to Grow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
