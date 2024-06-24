Anu Venketaramani’s Newly Released "Shower? If I Must!" Evokes Joy and Connection Through Everyday Moments
“Shower? If I Must!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anu Venketaramani is a delightful and lighthearted narrative that explores the simple, everyday task of taking a shower. This heartwarming book not only brings families together but also imparts valuable lessons on conservation, imagination, and the importance of living life without inhibitions.
Sammamish, WA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Shower? If I Must!”: a fun balance of conservation lessons and imaginative play. “Shower? If I Must!” is the creation of published author, Anu Venketaramani, who holds a master’s degree in finance and is an accountant by profession. Her ten-year-old daughter is the main source of inspiration for her stories. She likes to write about regular, day-to-day occurrences that, over time, create memories that last a lifetime. Her stories are based on optimism and humor and are intended to be enjoyable for children and parents. She lives in Sammamish, Washington, and is passionate about mentoring children so they can grow up to be responsible, happy adults.
Venketaramani shares, “What do you like to do in the shower? Pretend you are a rock star? Find a corner where you can stay dry? Or perhaps blow giant soap bubbles? Take a peek inside to have a good laugh and get some ideas on how you can have fun while taking care of an essential, routine task.
“'Shower? If I Must!' is a book about how a mundane activity like taking a shower can bring families together and help parents and children understand each other’s perspectives. Conserving water, caring for the environment, and being judicious with money are values that parents want to teach their children. Little do they realize that they are being taught, in return, to use their imagination, have fun, and live life without any inhibitions. From being told to take shower to finally drying off, the process can be time-consuming for parents and children but also fun and a way to create some great memories!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anu Venketaramani’s new book is an engaging and humorous celebration of family moments that leave a lasting impact on both children and parents alike.
Consumers can purchase “Shower? If I Must!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shower? If I Must!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
