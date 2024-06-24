Anu Venketaramani’s Newly Released "Shower? If I Must!" Evokes Joy and Connection Through Everyday Moments

“Shower? If I Must!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anu Venketaramani is a delightful and lighthearted narrative that explores the simple, everyday task of taking a shower. This heartwarming book not only brings families together but also imparts valuable lessons on conservation, imagination, and the importance of living life without inhibitions.