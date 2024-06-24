E. James DuBois's Newly Released “To Dream or Not a Dream” is an Enthralling Supernatural Adventure

“To Dream or Not a Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. James DuBois is a captivating tale that delves into the world of guardians and their supernatural encounters. Through the experiences of the protagonist, Sammy Buck, readers are drawn into a realm where dreams become reality, and the battle between good and evil unfolds.