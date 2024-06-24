E. James DuBois's Newly Released “To Dream or Not a Dream” is an Enthralling Supernatural Adventure
“To Dream or Not a Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. James DuBois is a captivating tale that delves into the world of guardians and their supernatural encounters. Through the experiences of the protagonist, Sammy Buck, readers are drawn into a realm where dreams become reality, and the battle between good and evil unfolds.
Buena, NJ, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “To Dream or Not a Dream”: a tale of unexpected challenges and matters of destiny. “To Dream or Not a Dream” is the creation of published author, E. James DuBois, a dedicated husband of over fifty-five years, a father of two sons, and a grandfather of seven grandchildren who currently resides in Kissimmee, Florida. DuBois is a graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University (now Cairn University) and the California Graduate School of Theology and has served as a pastor, teacher, school administrator, state prison chaplain, and coordinator of chaplaincy services. He retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections as an assistant divisional director. DuBois is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and served as the director for the New Jersey Department of Corrections Critical Incident Stress Management Team, where he led this team in direct support of the New York—New Jersey Port Authority in New York City at ground zero following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
DuBois shares, “Sammy Buck initially found his dreams to be odd. He would often find injuries to his body after experiencing a difficult dream. Sammy found it hard to explain his dreams and injuries to his girlfriend, Emily Craft. The couple progressed in their relationship and eventually married. The newly married couple were privileged to live in a rental home on a farm. The owners of the farm, Jake and Dorothy Wilson, became their friends and mentors in the world of the guardians.
“Dorothy Wilson explained God’s design of guardians as including both full-timers and part-timers. She explained the full-timers as like the Secret Service protection provided to the president of the United States. However, the part-time guardians were humans with families, jobs, and everyday concerns. Yet they were called upon for special single-event assignments. The guardians were given supernatural powers in the fulfillment of their assignments. The guardians encountered wild animals, the release of prison hostages, gang activity, auto accidents, hostile military action, and other difficult situations that required protection for the chosen.
“Sammy and Emily found their dreams to be the real-life experiences of guardians providing needed protection. However, the guardians also found an increase in opposition by resistors. The Buck and Wilson families developed a plan and led a battle against the resistors. 'To Dream or Not a Dream' highlights the efforts of guardians in the battle between good and evil.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. James DuBois’s new book serves as a compelling exploration of faith, courage, and the enduring struggle between light and darkness. With its engaging plot and vivid characterizations, DuBois invites readers on a thrilling journey filled with suspense and spiritual revelations.
Consumers can purchase “To Dream or Not a Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Dream or Not a Dream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories