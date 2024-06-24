Alice Moma’s Newly Released "Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy" is a Heartwarming Narrative That Addresses the Challenges of Dealing with a Bully
“Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Moma is a compelling juvenile fiction that intricately explores the challenges of the social issue of bullying, weaving a tale of resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of empathy.
Houston, TX, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy”: a helpful resource for aiding upcoming generations in stopping bullying behavior. “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy” is the creation of published author, Alice Moma, a dedicated wife and mother who was a special education teacher with the Houston Independent School District for over thirty years. Born and raised in Africa, Moma later moved to the United States and was awarded Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Month awards on several occasions.
Moma shares, “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy is a fictional story written to help young boys and girls develop a positive attitude toward one another at an early age.
“Bullying is a worldwide problem, and children must always report any form of it to their parents, teachers, or other adults in their community. However, this story, Dancing with the Enemy is intended to empower young boys and girls to also think of themselves as problem solvers and as individuals who can also help in diffusing an uncomfortable situation with love and kindness before it gets out of hand—just as Kalu, the hero of this story, did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Moma’s new book is an empowering tale of overcoming a challenge and addressing an unpleasant circumstance with kindness and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moma shares, “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy is a fictional story written to help young boys and girls develop a positive attitude toward one another at an early age.
“Bullying is a worldwide problem, and children must always report any form of it to their parents, teachers, or other adults in their community. However, this story, Dancing with the Enemy is intended to empower young boys and girls to also think of themselves as problem solvers and as individuals who can also help in diffusing an uncomfortable situation with love and kindness before it gets out of hand—just as Kalu, the hero of this story, did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Moma’s new book is an empowering tale of overcoming a challenge and addressing an unpleasant circumstance with kindness and compassion.
Consumers can purchase “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories