Alice Moma’s Newly Released "Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy" is a Heartwarming Narrative That Addresses the Challenges of Dealing with a Bully

“Kalu’s Adventures: Dancing with the Enemy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Moma is a compelling juvenile fiction that intricately explores the challenges of the social issue of bullying, weaving a tale of resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of empathy.