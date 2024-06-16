Crown International Management Group Presents Exclusive One-Day Tennis Camp with Professional Player Madi Harrison in Denver, CO
An exclusive one-day tennis camp led by professional tennis player, Madi Harrison. Intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself.
Denver, CO, June 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crown International Management Group is excited to announce an exclusive one-day tennis camp led by professional player Madi Harrison on August 8, 2024 in Denver, CO. This unique opportunity will give aspiring tennis players the chance to train like a champion and learn from a true professional.
The one-day camp will be held at a Gates Tennis Center in Denver, CO, and will include intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask Madi questions and gain valuable insights into the world of professional tennis.
Madi Harrison, a valued coach at her family's tennis academy in Bradenton, FL, brings her expertise and experience to this one-day camp. Madi helps shape and develop some of the world's top juniors and professionals, making a significant impact on their careers. Madi's dedication to her craft, combined with her extensive experience and remarkable coaching abilities, make her an invaluable asset to the tennis community.
Madi Harrison is available for in-person or virtual interviews.
Crown International Management Group
Crown International Management Group represents and manages the careers of leading public figures who are at the forefront of today's cultural landscape. We work with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences. We are reshaping the way people engage with public figures.
For event information, visit: experiences.crowninternational.us
The one-day camp will be held at a Gates Tennis Center in Denver, CO, and will include intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask Madi questions and gain valuable insights into the world of professional tennis.
Madi Harrison, a valued coach at her family's tennis academy in Bradenton, FL, brings her expertise and experience to this one-day camp. Madi helps shape and develop some of the world's top juniors and professionals, making a significant impact on their careers. Madi's dedication to her craft, combined with her extensive experience and remarkable coaching abilities, make her an invaluable asset to the tennis community.
Madi Harrison is available for in-person or virtual interviews.
Crown International Management Group
Crown International Management Group represents and manages the careers of leading public figures who are at the forefront of today's cultural landscape. We work with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences. We are reshaping the way people engage with public figures.
For event information, visit: experiences.crowninternational.us
Contact
Crown International Management GroupContact
Anthony Smith
502-439-5540
crowninternational.us/
Anthony Smith
502-439-5540
crowninternational.us/
Categories