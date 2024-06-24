New Memoir Sheds Light on Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery with Humor and Insight

Struck by a drunk driver in a life-changing moment on September 7, 2019, Emily Owen's world was turned upside down. In her memoir, "The Best of the Worst: My True Story of Surviving and Thriving After a Traumatic Brain Injury," set for released on June 21, Owen's narrative is a profound glimpse into the life-altering journey of getting her life back after suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and captures the essence of resilience, hope, and the undying human spirit in the face of adversity.