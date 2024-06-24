New Memoir Sheds Light on Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery with Humor and Insight
Struck by a drunk driver in a life-changing moment on September 7, 2019, Emily Owen's world was turned upside down. In her memoir, "The Best of the Worst: My True Story of Surviving and Thriving After a Traumatic Brain Injury," set for released on June 21, Owen's narrative is a profound glimpse into the life-altering journey of getting her life back after suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and captures the essence of resilience, hope, and the undying human spirit in the face of adversity.
“An engaging, real, and often funny account about the difficult road to
recovery that is sure to help TBI survivors like myself.” -Cristin Zeisler, JD,OTD, CEO, Cognition Center
In an inspiring literary memoir debut, The Best of the Worst: My True Story of Surviving and Thriving After a Traumatic Brain Injury, published by Rainmaker Publishing, Emily Silver Owen offers a profound glimpse into the life-altering journey of getting her life back after suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Released on June 21, 2024, Owen's narrative captures the essence of resilience, hope, and the undying human spirit in the face of adversity.
Struck by a drunk driver in a life-changing moment on September 7, 2019, Emily's world was turned upside down. Walking her dog just minutes after taking a photo outside a bar, she became another statistic in the ever-growing number of TBI cases worldwide. However, refusing to be defined by her injury, Emily's memoir transcends the story of the accident to spotlight the challenging yet rewarding road to recovery. Through her candid recounting, readers are invited into the day-to-day battles and triumphs that mark the TBI recovery journey.
The Best of the Worst opens with a powerful analogy about living with TBI, likening the experience to a series of frustrating mishaps that encapsulate the disconnect between desire and ability. Yet, it is through this lens of struggle that Emily's humor, strength, and determination shine brightest. Her narrative is not just her own but serves as a source of inspiration for others navigating the aftermath of a TBI.
TBI affects millions annually, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that in the United States alone, there are approximately 2.8 million TBI-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths each year. Despite its prevalence, TBI remains a misunderstood and often invisible injury, underscoring the significance of firsthand accounts like Emily's in raising awareness and understanding.
Endorsed by healthcare professionals and survivors alike, The Best of the Worst is hailed as a crucial contribution to the literature on brain injury. Victoria Katomski, Director of Rehabilitation at the Centre for Neuro Skills and a leading speech and cognitive therapist specializing in TBI recovery, praises the book saying, “Em is a testament to what is possible to accomplish in life after brain injury.”
Emily's story is more than a memoir; "I will spend the rest of my life trying to right the wrong I experienced," she declared. Her mission transcends personal healing, aiming to influence a global awareness of TBI and the importance of mindfulness in everyday actions.
"The Best of the Worst: Surviving and Thriving After a Traumatic Brain Injury" is available for pre-order on Amazon (visit: https://amzn.to/3xgoZZG) and will be released as a Large Font Edition as well as paperback and hardcover.
About Emily Silver Owen
Emily Silver Owen is a first-time author and a survivor of a Traumatic Brain Injury. Her life's mission is to advocate for TBI awareness and to inspire others with her story of survival and resilience. Living in Studio City, CA, Emily continues to write and speak about her experiences and participates in brain injury recovery groups, sharing her journey. Emily's first children's book series focused on problems neurodivergent children might face is expected to be released in 2025. Emily's 2nd book, The Misadventures of a Brain Injured Twenty-Something is also in the works. Learn more about Emily and read her Haiku poems on Instagram @em.writes.poems
This press release is prepared by Rainmaker Publishing, a publishing support services company. For more inspiring stories and our latest book releases contact us via Instagram at @RainmakerPublishing
