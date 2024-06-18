Product Launch of Facticity.AI and Sneak Preview of Almost Real-Time Fact-Checking Plugin to Tell Facts from Fiction to VIPs Together with National Library of Singapore
The rise in fake news, scams, and the dissemination of lies challenges social trust, even causing some societies to become post-truth. What’s worse: GenAI has been integrated into mainstream internet search engines without sufficient AI safety and factual testing. But a Tim Draper-funded startup empowers ordinary people to become Fact-Checking Superheros with www.Facticity.AI, which launched at the National Library of Singapore's ("NLB") S.U.R.E. Roadshow.
Hence, it is of the upmost importance to help citizens determine what is fact and what is fiction. There are three key advantages that Facticity.AI, with its world-leading and patent-pending AI stack, has over its competitors, according to AI Seer Pte. Ltd. ("seer.")'s CTO A M Shahruj Rashid:
1) Automating (away tedium): Manual fact-checking can be time consuming, and even with good transcription, it takes a lot of time to extract which parts of a speech have factual claims, then research different sources and figure out how true or false it is and explain it. seer.'s Industrial Designer who does not have a journalism background, used Facticity.AI's premium features to unearth a US presidential candidate's false factual claim about the Second Amendment in this video on Fact-Checking Wild Claims in 2024 by US Presidential Candidates.
2) Accessible: From automating fact-checking of public speeches by just inputting a video link or turning on a browser plugin to plain fact-checking of text or documents, Facticity.AI is applicable to all aspects of online life and will be easily integrated as a browser extension plugin soon.
3) Accurate: Facticity.AI boasts a 92% accuracy rate, higher than other LLMs (learn more about seer's benchmarking against a competitor's dataset at www.aiseer.co/facticity), ensuring that the facts it gives you are credible and trusted and less hallucinatory than other LLMs and fact-checking products.
seer.'s CEO Dennis Yap also gave a talk on how other LLMs tend to make factual errors, especially on their tendency towards epistemic immodesty and recently how even big tech's popular products started to hallucinate. This is why seer.’s mission to integrate authentication into information streams to check untruths is so important in today’s world with Mal-information, Dis-information and Mis-information being super-charged by GenAI. 1.4 trillion dollars is already being lost to scams globally, with Singaporeans losing the most per capital, which is why public and private partnerships are important to ensure human safety from AI and false facts. seer. is actively exploring partnerships with the various organizations interested in AI Safety and a more Truthful world.
Recently, Tim Draper and Draper Associates has invested another 200k USD (bringing their total investment to more than 1 million USD) and Nvidia Inception is providing grant funding and technical support to this Singapore-based startup. According to Tim, “Now there is a premium on honesty. seer. comes from Singapore, perhaps the most honest country in the world, with technology that can detect the truth. I am excited about this company and all the potential applications we see for this technology."
If you have any questions about their technology, please email dennis@aiseer.co or check out their website at www.facticity.ai to learn more.
Dennis Yap
+65 83050508
www.aiseer.co
Showing SMS Tan false news and GenAI hallucinations videos
seer.'s display panel being visited by SMS Tan at NLB S.U.R.E. Roadshow. Taken from NLB's official facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/share/ZEymxL6NPirFfLEL/?mibextid=WC7FNe
Facticity.AI's display panel
Facticity.AI's display panel at NLB SURE Roadshow. Also viewable in part from NLB's official Instagram highlight stories on SURE Roadshow.
Founder Dennis with CEO Ng and SMS Tan
Dennis with CEO Ng and SMS Tan at NLB SURE Roadshow. Taken from NLB's official facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/share/ZEymxL6NPirFfLEL/?mibextid=WC7FNe