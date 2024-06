Singapore, Singapore, June 18, 2024 --( PR.com )-- GenAI LLMs are known to hallucinate and have been merged with mainstream Internet Search and need a more factual LLM like Facticity.AI to help mitigate the The Dangers of AI Hallucination . According to SMS Tan Kiat How, “The potential use of Facticity.AI is global and not just limited to Singapore.” Main Photo Caption: seer. shows a sneak preview of an almost real-time fact-checking plugin to help ordinary citizens fight fake news and scams to Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How and CEO of NLB Mr. Ng Cher Pong, and more than a thousand residents at the NLB's S.U.R.E. roadshow.Hence, it is of the upmost importance to help citizens determine what is fact and what is fiction. There are three key advantages that Facticity.AI, with its world-leading and patent-pending AI stack, has over its competitors, according to AI Seer Pte. Ltd. ("seer.")'s CTO A M Shahruj Rashid:1) Automating (away tedium): Manual fact-checking can be time consuming, and even with good transcription, it takes a lot of time to extract which parts of a speech have factual claims, then research different sources and figure out how true or false it is and explain it. seer.'s Industrial Designer who does not have a journalism background, used Facticity.AI's premium features to unearth a US presidential candidate's false factual claim about the Second Amendment in this video on Fact-Checking Wild Claims in 2024 by US Presidential Candidates 2) Accessible: From automating fact-checking of public speeches by just inputting a video link or turning on a browser plugin to plain fact-checking of text or documents, Facticity.AI is applicable to all aspects of online life and will be easily integrated as a browser extension plugin soon.3) Accurate: Facticity.AI boasts a 92% accuracy rate, higher than other LLMs (learn more about seer's benchmarking against a competitor's dataset at www.aiseer.co/facticity ), ensuring that the facts it gives you are credible and trusted and less hallucinatory than other LLMs and fact-checking products.seer.'s CEO Dennis Yap also gave a talk on how other LLMs tend to make factual errors, especially on their tendency towards epistemic immodesty and recently how even big tech's popular products started to hallucinate. This is why seer.’s mission to integrate authentication into information streams to check untruths is so important in today’s world with Mal-information, Dis-information and Mis-information being super-charged by GenAI. 1.4 trillion dollars is already being lost to scams globally, with Singaporeans losing the most per capital, which is why public and private partnerships are important to ensure human safety from AI and false facts. seer. is actively exploring partnerships with the various organizations interested in AI Safety and a more Truthful world.Recently, Tim Draper and Draper Associates has invested another 200k USD (bringing their total investment to more than 1 million USD) and Nvidia Inception is providing grant funding and technical support to this Singapore-based startup. According to Tim, “Now there is a premium on honesty. seer. comes from Singapore, perhaps the most honest country in the world, with technology that can detect the truth. I am excited about this company and all the potential applications we see for this technology."If you have any questions about their technology, please email dennis@aiseer.co or check out their website at www.facticity.ai to learn more.