Product Launch of Facticity.AI and Sneak Preview of Almost Real-Time Fact-Checking Plugin to Tell Facts from Fiction to VIPs Together with National Library of Singapore

The rise in fake news, scams, and the dissemination of lies challenges social trust, even causing some societies to become post-truth. What’s worse: GenAI has been integrated into mainstream internet search engines without sufficient AI safety and factual testing. But a Tim Draper-funded startup empowers ordinary people to become Fact-Checking Superheros with www.Facticity.AI, which launched at the National Library of Singapore's ("NLB") S.U.R.E. Roadshow.