OpenGPT.com Unveils OpenGPTs: A Unified Platform Integrating All Major AI Chatbots
OpenGPTs: One Platform, Multiple Chatbots, Endless Possibilities
Vancouver, Canada, June 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OpenGPT.com has launched a groundbreaking platform, OpenGPTs, that unifies all major AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini, into a single app.
One GPT, All AI ChatBots: With OpenGPT, users can ask one question and receive answers from various AI chatbots within a single chat screen. This feature enables easy comparison of responses, helping users select the best one without switching between platforms. Supported AI models include GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5 Turbo, Google Gemini Pro, Claude-3-Opus-20240229, Claude-3-Sonnet-20240229, Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct, Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct, and DALL.E 3.
Real-Time Web Searches Integration: OpenGPTs also provide real-time web searches from sources like Google and Bing, ensuring users have access to the latest information.
Completely Free to Create OpenGPTs: Creating an OpenGPT is entirely free. Users only need to create an account on OpenGPT.com to start building and exploring AI capabilities.
Monetize Your Creations: Creators can monetize their OpenGPTs through the OpenGPT Store by linking a Stripe account. All revenues from sales go directly to their Stripe accounts, providing a seamless monetization process.
A Platform for All: OpenGPT.com is dedicated to being the most open platform for AI professionals, enthusiasts, and developers. It offers a space for innovation, collaboration, and growth within the AI community.
Contact
Arestor Technologies Inc
William Roberts
510-516-4313
https://www.opengpt.com
William Roberts
510-516-4313
https://www.opengpt.com
