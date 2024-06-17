Bird Text Editor Software from satheeshsoft Newest Release
New York, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This editor makes it simple for users to create and modify text. The visibility and clarity of text characters are exceptionally high. It can interpret ASCII and UNICODE text, with support for UNICODE rendering up to Little Endian (LE). The software preserves text in UNICODE format. Users can effortlessly update text in UNICODE once they start writing with this editor, even with high clarity. It accommodates various languages and allows users to copy and paste text from other editors if direct support is unavailable. Rendered text from different sources will display correctly.
Bird features:
1 GB data capacity. Properly rendering the UNICODE text from other text editors that are not properly readable or unrecognizable characters.
Supporting languages: Abkhazian, Afar, Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Assamese, Aymara, Azerbaijani, Bashkir, Basque, Bengali, Bhutani, Bihari, Bislama, Breton, Bulgarian, Burmese, Byelorussian, Cambodian, Catalan, Chinese, ChineseSimplified, ChineseTraditional, Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Faeroese, Fiji, Finnish, French, Frisian, Gaelic, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Greenlandic, Guarani, Gujarati, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Interlingua, Interlingue, Inupiak, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kashmiri, Kazakh, Kinyarwanda, Kirghiz, Kirundi, Korean, Kurdish, Laothian, Latin, Latvian, Lingala, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Moldavian, Mongolian, Nauru, Nepali, Norwegian, Occitan, Oriya, Oromo, Other, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Quechua, Rhaeto-Romance, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Sangro, Sanskrit, Serbian, Serbo-Croatian, Sesotho, Setswana, Shona, Sindhi, Singhalese, Siswati, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sudanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tagalog, Tajik, Tamil, Tatar, Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tigrinya, Tonga, Tsonga, Turkish, Turkmen, Twi, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Volapuk, Welsh, Wolof, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu.
Press Contact: Satheesh Sivankutty
Occupation: Software Programmer
Email: satheeshsoft@softcleaner.in
Website: https://softcleaner.in
Software website: https://softcleaner.in/bird
About satheeshsoft Technology: satheeshsoft Technology is always creating very high-quality software and inventions. All satheeshsoft software is always highly secure from any type of virus attack. Viruses cannot attack or enter software programs during runtime or in software raw files. If any virus tries to enter, the software program automatically closes itself. This type of self-standard mechanism has not yet been heard of in other software programs.
