iPOP! Alum Olivia Holt to Star in Horror Rom-Com "Heart Eyes"
Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! is thrilled to announce that one of our alums, Olivia Holt, will star in the highly anticipated horror romantic comedy "Heart Eyes." The film promises a unique blend of terror and romance, featuring Holt in a leading role alongside Mason Gooding.
Written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, the movie begins with the emergence of the notorious Heart Eyes Killer, setting the stage for a night of fear and unexpected love. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot revolves around two co-workers who, due to a series of bizarre events, are mistaken for a couple by the elusive Heart Eyes Killer. As Valentine's Day takes a deadly turn, the duo must navigate a night of terror while evading the menacing killer.
The film is set to be shot in New Zealand, adding an exotic backdrop to this thrilling and romantic tale. As Holt takes on this exciting new role, iPOP! celebrates her continued success.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
