Free Webinar: Optimize your Embedded C Code Using Automated Code Inspection with Codee (with Daniel López)
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). Verifysoft is the owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava. Verifysoft Technology offers seminars, trainings and free webinars about software development and software quality.
Offenburg, Germany, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Developers and technology enthusiasts are invited to join an upcoming webinar about Codee, focusing on advancements in C/C++ performance optimization. Scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (CEST Berlin, Paris, Zurich), the webinar aims to introduce a systematic approach to improving software efficiency through Codee's innovative platform.
Join to this webinar where they will explore how Codee provides a systematic and predictable approach to enforcing C/C++ performance optimization best practices.
Discover how Codee delivers precise, line-by-line recommendations for enhancement, tailored to your specific setup-defined by your compiler, hardware, and processor - to ensure efficiency and quality from the start.
Take this opportunity to transform your development process and elevate your application's performance.
Register now to secure your spot for this webinar
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
