Author Bria Lamonica’s New Book, "The Art of Breathing," is an Enlightening and Poignant Collection of Poems Exploring Themes of Resilience and Empowerment
Recent release “The Art of Breathing” from Page Publishing author Bria Lamonica is a compelling series of poems that shine a light on the experiences of women who have been oppressed and silenced in today's society, offering comfort and solidarity to those who have endured abuse and related hardships, while serving as a testament to the power of self-expression in overcoming challenges.
Turnersville, NJ, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bria Lamonica, a graduate of the University of Maine and holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in psychology, has completed her new book, “The Art of Breathing”: a gripping collection of poems inspired by female survivors of abuse that captures the complexities of navigating trauma and finding healing in the face of adversity.
“‘The Art of Breathing’ is a contemporary collection of poetry written for and inspired by women who have been oppressed and overshadowed in today’s society,” writes Lamonica. “This collection deals with sensitive themes surrounding topics such as abuse, domestic violence, and related situations. These poems are specific to the lives of those who find solace in them and who can relate to them. They are meant to speak for those who cannot and be a voice for the women who have been silenced. Do not live in fear, and let your voice be heard. This one’s for you. For the one quietly suffering in the back of the room.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bria Lamonica’s enthralling series invites readers to confront difficult truths and find empowerment in their own narratives, offering validation and understanding in a world that too often seeks to diminish women’s voices. With its compassionate exploration of sensitive themes, and an empowering message of hope, “The Art of Breathing” serves as a beacon of strength and a reminder that every story deserves to be told.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Art of Breathing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
