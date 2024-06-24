Author Bria Lamonica’s New Book, "The Art of Breathing," is an Enlightening and Poignant Collection of Poems Exploring Themes of Resilience and Empowerment

Recent release “The Art of Breathing” from Page Publishing author Bria Lamonica is a compelling series of poems that shine a light on the experiences of women who have been oppressed and silenced in today's society, offering comfort and solidarity to those who have endured abuse and related hardships, while serving as a testament to the power of self-expression in overcoming challenges.