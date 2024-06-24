Author Kelvin Rankin’s New Book, "Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce," Explores How Men Can Seek Fairness and Justice Within the Legal System

Recent release “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Rankin is an enlightening read that draws upon the author’s own experiences to provide readers with invaluable insights and practical guidance for navigating the complexities of divorce and custody proceedings.