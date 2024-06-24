Author Kelvin Rankin’s New Book, "Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce," Explores How Men Can Seek Fairness and Justice Within the Legal System
Recent release “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System” from Page Publishing author Kelvin Rankin is an enlightening read that draws upon the author’s own experiences to provide readers with invaluable insights and practical guidance for navigating the complexities of divorce and custody proceedings.
Vicksburg, MS, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kelvin Rankin, an Army veteran who holds two master’s degrees in divinity from Wesley Biblical Seminary and a joint degree in workforce education leadership from Mississippi and Alcorn State Universities, has completed his new book, “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System”: a riveting and candid exploration of the triumphs, biases, legalities, and “gray areas” inherent in contested divorces and parental custody disputes.
“Through the experience of the prementioned case and its articulation, men should be able to have a foundation to realistically understand an ensuing divorce or custody fight for themselves or provide effective support to a colleague,” writes Rankin. “Secondly, women who read this ‘case study’ should consider advocating for truth related to divorce and paternal rights as an ‘equal fight under the law,’ not intertwined with other social issues or a play in support of femineity. Although this published work is from a male’s perspective, both estranged husbands and wives, courts, and child advocacy institutions can glean knowledge from ‘Rankin v. Rankin’ by understanding parts of the previously unknown backstories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kelvin Rankin’s enlightening read serves as a vital resource for individuals navigating the complexities of divorce and custody battles, from understanding legal rights and strategies to confronting biases and discrimination, offering a unique perspective and invaluable insights for readers of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Through the experience of the prementioned case and its articulation, men should be able to have a foundation to realistically understand an ensuing divorce or custody fight for themselves or provide effective support to a colleague,” writes Rankin. “Secondly, women who read this ‘case study’ should consider advocating for truth related to divorce and paternal rights as an ‘equal fight under the law,’ not intertwined with other social issues or a play in support of femineity. Although this published work is from a male’s perspective, both estranged husbands and wives, courts, and child advocacy institutions can glean knowledge from ‘Rankin v. Rankin’ by understanding parts of the previously unknown backstories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kelvin Rankin’s enlightening read serves as a vital resource for individuals navigating the complexities of divorce and custody battles, from understanding legal rights and strategies to confronting biases and discrimination, offering a unique perspective and invaluable insights for readers of all backgrounds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Rankin v. Rankin: A Male’s Perspective of an Elongated Divorce and Custody Fight(s) within the Mississippi Judicial System” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories