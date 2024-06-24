Author Julius Difiore’s New Book, "Assigned Counsel," is the Story of a High Profile Criminal Case That May Have More to It Than Meets the Eye
Recent release “Assigned Counsel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julius DiFiore is the story of an attorney representing a man accused of rape and it is not nearly as black and white as he thought.
Bronx, NY, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julius DiFiore, a Bronx native and practicing attorney, has completed his new book, “Assigned Counsel”: a gripping book where Frank Logan, a neighborhood attorney is assigned to represent Joseph Porto, a man accused of sexually assaulting his ex-wife a case that started as dubious but the more that Frank dug into the relationship and their past, he is starting to believe there is more to this case than meets the eye.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julius DiFiore’s thrilling tale follows Frank as he digs deeper and deeper into the case as pressure begins to mount on all sides where the facts are starting not to add up and many parties from an activist, a newspaper reporter, and even the judge himself are rushing to a conclusion it is up to Frank to bring the truth to light.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Assigned Counsel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
