Author Justine Keys’ New Book, "Because a Rabbit Hopped All Over Everything!" is the Story of House Suddenly Filled with Red Rabbit Foot Prints and the Rabbit Responsible
Recent release “Because a Rabbit hopped All Over Everything!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Justine Keys is the story of a house rabbit who’s gotten into some shenanigans and his family’s reactions.
Newark, DE, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Justine Keys, an early childhood educator, has completed her new book, “Because a Rabbit hopped All Over Everything!”: a fun little mystery to find the culprit behind a house riddled with red rabbit foot prints and the Roberts family’s journey to find the fluffy culprit behind the event.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Justine Keys’ amusing tale is one for the whole family as a pet creates a bit of a mess around the whole house and the mystery of exactly how a rabbit hopped all over everything.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Because a Rabbit hopped All Over Everything!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
