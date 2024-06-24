Lillie White’s New Book, "Looking Through Her Eyes," a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Trials, Triumphs, and Unwavering Faith in the Lord’s Plan for Her
Euclid, OH, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lillie White, a loving mother who accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the age of twelve, has completed her most recent book, “Looking Through Her Eyes”: a candid and profound autobiographical account offering an intimate look at the author’s journey through her life’s struggles, victories, and the impact that God’s presence has had on her life.
White shares, “This book is about my struggles in life and how I placed everything in God’s hands and he carried me through. I surrender it over to Jesus, and he got me through. These are true events that happened to me.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lillie White’s book is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of faith and the enduring power of God’s love and guidance through times of trouble. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, White shares her story in “Looking Through Her Eyes” with the hope of comforting readers who may be facing similar struggles in life and encouraging them to seek out the Lord to guide them back to the light.
