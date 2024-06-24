Kehinde Adelusi’s Newly Released "Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers" is a Transformative Spiritual Guide
“Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kehinde Adelusi is an empowering manual for believers, emphasizing the importance of fervent prayer in navigating life's challenges and deepening one's relationship with God.
Albany, GA, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers”: a comprehensive guide to powerful and effective prayer. “Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers” is the creation of published author, Kehinde Adelusi, an ordained minister who shares the truth of God’s word in various church settings and crusades. She is a pastor’s wife, a praying mother, and a prayer warrior. She is also an educationist, a professional counselor, and a public speaker.
Adelusi shares, “Praying Scriptural Wonder—Working Prayers is an invitation for believers to cultivate a vibrant, viable, and intimate relationship with God in prayer. Prayer is a spiritual exercise that helps sharpen our spiritual antennae. The situation of the world today calls for urgency in prayers. I believe it is better to learn to pray today than to earn degrees because prayers help in all faculties of life. Believers cannot achieve good success without a robust prayer life.
“All believers should be involved in prayers if we are to reign as priests and kings on Earth. God is very passionate about praying for people, and to live a victorious Christian life in this present world, believers are enjoined to watch and pray over all facets of their lives. The book encourages believers to commit varying issues of life from personal consecration, marriage, family, depressive thoughts, health, economic recession, wealth creation, spiritual warfare, and divine calling to the end-time reawakening of the nations of the world by spending time in fervent prayers with God as Elijah did in Bible times. It is time to take the battle to the gate—on our knees!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kehinde Adelusi’s new book offers readers a transformative resource that underscores the power of prayer in achieving a victorious and fulfilling Christian life.
Consumers can purchase “Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praying Scriptural Wonder Working Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
