Summer Hahnlen Joins Wilen as VP of Performance Marketing, Emphasizing the Future of Trigger DM for Wilen
Wilen, a leading innovator in direct mail and trigger marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Summer Hahnlen as its newest VP of Performance Marketing.
melville, NY, June 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wilen, a leading innovator in direct mail and trigger marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Summer Hahnlen as its newest VP of Performance Marketing. Formerly with LOB, Summer brings a wide range of experience in the direct marketing space. She is an acknowledged industry leader with expertise in traditional agency services, client-side ownership of direct marketing programs, and direct mail automation.
Ms. Hahnlen’s distinguished career at LOB, along with her role as an agency leader and recognized name in the direct marketing industry, has been marked by her understanding of the benefits and value that direct mail brings to brands. Her transition to Wilen underscores her belief in the company’s potential to revolutionize direct mail automation in the realm of trigger mail while building thoughtful direct mail plans that increase ROI.
"Wilen represents the future of direct mail," said Hahnlen. "Their dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology using AI workflow solutions along with traditional marketing techniques is unparalleled. I am excited to be part of a team that is not only setting new standards, but is also keenly focused on the power and potential of trigger mail."
Trigger mail, a key focus area for Wilen, involves sending highly personalized and timely mailings based on specific customer actions or events. This approach, coupled with building hyper-personalized creative to support the data, has been proven to significantly enhance customer engagement and response rates.
"Wilen's commitment to innovation and vertical integration, combined with their agency services and strategic vision for the future of direct mail, aligns perfectly with my professional goals," Hahnlen continued. "I look forward to contributing to Wilen's growth, and helping our clients achieve outstanding results through tailored and impactful direct mail solutions."
Wilen’s EVP Victoria Gennaro expressed enthusiasm about Hahnlen's addition to the client service team. "Summer Hahnlen's expertise and passion for direct mail will be invaluable as we continue to lead the industry with innovative solutions. Her industry expertise and background in trigger mail will further strengthen our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
With Hahnlen's leadership, Wilen is poised to expand its influence and continue its trajectory as a trailblazer in the direct mail industry.
Ms. Hahnlen’s distinguished career at LOB, along with her role as an agency leader and recognized name in the direct marketing industry, has been marked by her understanding of the benefits and value that direct mail brings to brands. Her transition to Wilen underscores her belief in the company’s potential to revolutionize direct mail automation in the realm of trigger mail while building thoughtful direct mail plans that increase ROI.
"Wilen represents the future of direct mail," said Hahnlen. "Their dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology using AI workflow solutions along with traditional marketing techniques is unparalleled. I am excited to be part of a team that is not only setting new standards, but is also keenly focused on the power and potential of trigger mail."
Trigger mail, a key focus area for Wilen, involves sending highly personalized and timely mailings based on specific customer actions or events. This approach, coupled with building hyper-personalized creative to support the data, has been proven to significantly enhance customer engagement and response rates.
"Wilen's commitment to innovation and vertical integration, combined with their agency services and strategic vision for the future of direct mail, aligns perfectly with my professional goals," Hahnlen continued. "I look forward to contributing to Wilen's growth, and helping our clients achieve outstanding results through tailored and impactful direct mail solutions."
Wilen’s EVP Victoria Gennaro expressed enthusiasm about Hahnlen's addition to the client service team. "Summer Hahnlen's expertise and passion for direct mail will be invaluable as we continue to lead the industry with innovative solutions. Her industry expertise and background in trigger mail will further strengthen our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
With Hahnlen's leadership, Wilen is poised to expand its influence and continue its trajectory as a trailblazer in the direct mail industry.
Contact
Wilen GroupContact
Paul Caravello
631.4395000
wilengroup.com
Paul Caravello
631.4395000
wilengroup.com
Categories