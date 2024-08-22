Argus Broker Team Sells Iowa Self Storage Portfolio
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Matt Haugen of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of Clark Storage with three locations in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Minneapolis, MN, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Matt Haugen of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of Clark Storage with three locations in Shenandoah, Iowa. The three facilities consist of 38,760 rentable square feet and 250 units of drive-up self storage.
Flannigan and his team represented the Seller and worked directly with the Buyer to complete the transaction. The Buyer is a local group looking to expand their storage portfolio in Iowa.
Tom, Alex, Nathan and Matt are the Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Flannigan and his team represented the Seller and worked directly with the Buyer to complete the transaction. The Buyer is a local group looking to expand their storage portfolio in Iowa.
Tom, Alex, Nathan and Matt are the Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories