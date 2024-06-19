Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dancing Bears," by Paul Ward
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dancing Bears," a philosophical exploration by Paul Ward.
Oxford, United Kingdom, June 19, 2024
In "Dancing Bears," the author takes us on a profound exploration of life's most pressing philosophical questions: What drives human behaviour? How do love, fear and societal norms shape our actions? With incisive reflections on violence, divorce, theft and racial abuse, this book delves deep into the evolutionary roots that dictate our lives.
Through the metaphor of a "giant jigsaw puzzle," the author illustrates the intricate complexity of human existence. Each piece of the puzzle represents a different facet of life, and only by fitting them together can we uncover the blueprint for a harmonious society.
The author’s insights guide us towards understanding our motivations and making better decisions. The author recounts a harrowing battle against Satan and malevolent spirits. When his beloved dogs, Suzy and Poppy, became possessed, Paul documented their eerie behaviours and sought spiritual means to protect them. After the difficult decision to put the dogs to sleep, the spirits targeted him directly. Through relentless prayer and the discovery of love as a powerful weapon, the author fought back, facing both supernatural threats and living devil worshippers. This gripping narrative showcases his resilience and determination to combat evil forces.
"Dancing Bears" is a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition, offering profound insights and reflections aimed at fostering personal and collective growth. Dive into this compelling narrative and discover the map to a more enlightened and harmonious existence.
